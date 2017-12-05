Breaking News
PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. Upsizes Credit Facility to $405 Million

NEW YORK, Dec. 05, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (the “Company”) (NASDAQ:PFLT) (TASE:PFLT) announced that it increased the size of its multi-currency, senior secured credit facility (as amended, the “Credit Facility”) from $380 million to $405 million. All other terms, including the interest rate of LIBOR plus 200 basis points, remain unchanged.

“We are pleased to have upsized our Credit Facility and it nicely complements our permanent equity base. We are delighted to welcome new relationships with those who have joined our growing list of lending partners,” said Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Arthur H. Penn, adding “This increased facility will expand our ability to serve middle-market sponsor and borrower clients by providing them with larger senior loan solutions.”

The Credit Facility is secured by all of the assets held by PennantPark Floating Rate Funding I, LLC, a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company, and includes customary covenants, including minimum asset coverage and minimum equity requirements.

ABOUT PENNANTPARK FLOATING RATE CAPITAL LTD.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. is a business development company which primarily invests in U.S. middle-market private companies in the form of floating rate senior secured loans, including first lien secured debt, second lien secured debt and subordinated debt. From time to time, the Company may also invest in equity investments. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. is managed by PennantPark Investment Advisers, LLC.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release may contain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. You should understand that under Section 27A(b)(2)(B) of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E(b)(2)(B) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, or the Exchange Act, the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 do not apply to forward-looking statements made in periodic reports we file under the Exchange Act. All statements other than statements of historical facts included in this press release are forward-looking statements and are not guarantees of future performance or results and involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors, including those described from time to time in filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company undertakes no duty to update any forward-looking statement made herein. You should not place undue influence on such forward-looking statements as such statements speak only as of the date on which they are made.

We may use words such as “expects,” “maintain,” and similar expressions to identify forward-looking statements. Such statements are based on currently available operating, financial and competitive information and are subject to various risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from our historical experience and our present expectations.

CONTACT:

Aviv Efrat
PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd.
Reception: (212) 905-1000
www.pennantpark.com

