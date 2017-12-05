PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. Upsizes Credit Facility to $405 Million

NEW YORK, Dec. 05, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (the “Company”) (NASDAQ:PFLT) (TASE:PFLT) announced that it increased the size of its multi-currency, senior secured credit facility (as amended, the “Credit Facility”) from $380 million to $405 million. All other terms, including the interest rate of LIBOR plus 200 basis points, remain unchanged.

“We are pleased to have upsized our Credit Facility and it nicely complements our permanent equity base. We are delighted to welcome new relationships with those who have joined our growing list of lending partners,” said Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Arthur H. Penn, adding “This increased facility will expand our ability to serve middle-market sponsor and borrower clients by providing them with larger senior loan solutions.”

The Credit Facility is secured by all of the assets held by PennantPark Floating Rate Funding I, LLC, a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company, and includes customary covenants, including minimum asset coverage and minimum equity requirements.

ABOUT PENNANTPARK FLOATING RATE CAPITAL LTD.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. is a business development company which primarily invests in U.S. middle-market private companies in the form of floating rate senior secured loans, including first lien secured debt, second lien secured debt and subordinated debt. From time to time, the Company may also invest in equity investments. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. is managed by PennantPark Investment Advisers, LLC.

