Police leaders in Pennsylvania are railing against longtime Democratic Sen. Bob Casey for aligning himself with a pro-defund the police group as he gears up for a reelection campaign that is anticipated to be a nail-biter.

“At a time when there were four shootings in four days on our local public transit system, and law enforcement across the Commonwealth is understaffed, Casey’s decision to align himself with these defund the police activists is alarming and extremely dan

[Read Full story at source]