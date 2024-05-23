U.S. Rep. Dwight Evans of Philadelphia said Thursday that he is in a rehabilitation facility recovering from a minor stroke, and plans to return to voting in Washington in about six weeks.
Evans, a Democrat serving his fourth term, said he is having difficulty with one of his legs that will impact his walking for some time and expects to leave the rehabilitation facility in about a week.
