The Department of Defense has been alerted to a potential “maritime mass migration” from Haiti that poses security concerns for South Florida amid the Caribbean nation’s turmoil.
Rebecca Zimmerman, Assistant Secretary of Defense for Homeland Defense and Hemispheric Affairs, testified regarding mass Haitian migration concerns when asked by Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., during a House Armed Services Committee hearing on Tuesday to discuss the U.S. military posture and nati
Latest posts by US Politics Editor (see all)
- Pentagon alerted to potential ‘maritime mass migration’ from Haiti amid Caribbean nation’s spiraling conflict - March 13, 2024
- 50 Democrats, 15 Republicans vote ‘no’ on bill aimed at blocking TikTok - March 13, 2024
- Biden campaign out of step with admin’s positions as officials try to walk delicate line - March 13, 2024