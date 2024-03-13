The Department of Defense has been alerted to a potential “maritime mass migration” from Haiti that poses security concerns for South Florida amid the Caribbean nation’s turmoil.

Rebecca Zimmerman, Assistant Secretary of Defense for Homeland Defense and Hemispheric Affairs, testified regarding mass Haitian migration concerns when asked by Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., during a House Armed Services Committee hearing on Tuesday to discuss the U.S. military posture and nati

[Read Full story at source]