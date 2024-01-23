The Pentagon said Tuesday that Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin continues to recuperate at home following a medical procedure earlier this month, though there was no expected time frame provided for his return to the office.

Pentagon press secretary Maj. Gen. Pat Ryder told reporters during a press briefing that Austin is performing his duties from home, including participating in the 18th meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group on Tuesday.

The group consists of 50 plus co

