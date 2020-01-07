The United States has no plans to pull its troops out of Iraq, Defense Secretary Mark Esper said on Monday, following reports by Reuters and other media of an American military letter informing Iraqi officials about repositioning troops in preparation for leaving the country.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- Pentagon chief denies U.S. is leaving Iraq; slain commander mourned by Tehran throngs - January 6, 2020
- U.N. chief Guterres concerned by events in Venezuela: spokesman - January 6, 2020
- Maduro-backed Venezuelan legislator calls elections council main priority - January 6, 2020