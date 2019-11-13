Pentagon chief open to military adjustments to support North Korea diplomacy

U.S. Defense Secretary Mark Esper said on Wednesday he was open to new alterations in U.S. military activity on the Korean Peninsula if it helped enable diplomats, who are trying to jump-start stalled peace efforts with North Korea.
