Pentagon chief says emphasized anti-corruption in call with Ukraine counterpart

U.S. Defense Secretary Mark Esper said on Wednesday he had told his Ukrainian counterpart in a recent phone call that it was important for Kiev to deal with corruption, but declined to comment on a dramatic political showdown in Washington that threatens President Donald Trump’s presidency.
