Drone incursions on the United States’ border with Mexico number in the “thousands,” according to a senior Pentagon official.
Sen. Ted Budd, R-N.C., questioned Gens. Gregory M. Guillot and Laura J. Richardson at a Senate hearing Thursday, asking about the number of drones documented at the southern border and their risks to homeland security.
“The number of incursions was something that was alarming to me as I took command last month,” Guillot told
