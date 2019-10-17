Pentagon official won’t testify Friday to House impeachment probe

A top Pentagon official who oversees policy on Ukraine won’t testify on Friday before the congressional committees leading an impeachment inquiry of President Donald Trump but is expected to do so next week, two sources told Reuters on Thursday.
