The Department of Defense has released partial data for its policy that covered travel expenses for service members seeking an abortion.
The policy authorized administrative absences as well as travel and transportation allowances that gave service members and their dependents access to “non-covered reproductive healthcare.” That includes non-covered abortion and assisted reproductive technology like in vitro fertilization, ovarian stimulations and egg retrieval.
P
Latest posts by US Politics Editor (see all)
- Biden concedes to pro-Palestinian protesters after multiple interruptions: ‘They have a point’ - March 26, 2024
- California capital to vote on ‘sanctuary city’ status for transgender people - March 26, 2024
- Congress expected to consider emergency spending measure to replace Baltimore bridge after collapse - March 26, 2024