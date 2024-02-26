Staffers for Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin were limited in a number of ways while he was hospitalized last month as the public, the press and the White House were unaware of what was happening for several days but that there was no ill intent, according to the findings of a 30-day review of the communication breakdown that was released Monday.
An internal review of the transfer of authority during Austin’s hospitalization found that concerns about medical privacy and a rapidly f
