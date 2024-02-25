The Pentagon said the latest high altitude balloon detected over the United States is a “likely hobby” craft, about a year after a Chinese spy balloon traversed the continental U.S., sparking controversy.
“After yesterday’s fighter intercepts, and in coordination with the Federal Aviation Administration, the North American Aerospace Defense Command monitored the likely hobby balloon via ground radars until it left US airspace overnight,” the North America
Latest posts by US Politics Editor (see all)
- Pentagon says new high altitude balloon intercepted over US ‘likely hobby’ craft year after China controversy - February 25, 2024
- Democrats react to Trump GOP primary victory in South Carolina: ‘He’s in a weak position’ - February 25, 2024
- Nikki Haley bets it all on Super Tuesday after dismal primary night down south - February 25, 2024