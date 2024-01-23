Defense officials say the U.S. and Houthis are not involved in a conflict, nor is the U.S. at war in the Middle East, despite dropping missiles on the Iran-backed group multiple times over the past two weeks.

Pentagon press secretary Maj. Gen. Pat Ryder was asked by a reporter on Tuesday if the U.S. was on the brink of war in the Middle East. The question came after Ryder fielded another question regarding the U.N. secretary general urging all parties to take a step back from the ̶

