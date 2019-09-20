Pentagon to send troops to bolster Saudi defenses after attack

U.S. President Donald Trump has approved sending American troops to bolster Saudi Arabia’s air defenses after Saturday’s attacks on the kingdom’s oil facilities, which Washington has blamed on Iran, the Pentagon said on Friday.
