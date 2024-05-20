FIRST ON FOX: The House Oversight Committee is launching an investigation into the effects of diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) programs on the U.S. military.
Reps. Glenn Grothman, R-Wis., and Jim Banks, R-Ind., chairs of the Oversight panel’s subcommittees on national security and military personnel respectively, sent a letter to the head of the Pentagon’s Defense Advisory Committee on Diversity and Inclusion (DACODAI) on Monday demanding to know what
Latest posts by US Politics Editor (see all)
- Pentagon’s DEI efforts under scrutiny as House investigators launch new oversight probe - May 20, 2024
- Biden suggests he was vice president during COVID-19 pandemic: ‘Barack said to me, go to Detroit’ - May 20, 2024
- Dueling IVF bills take center stage as parties butt heads on reproductive tech regulation - May 20, 2024