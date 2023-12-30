Early next year, the NatWest in the market town of Bakewell will close, leaving the whole area ‘de-banked’It’s midday on a Friday and a sizeable queue has formed inside the NatWest branch in Bakewell, the last remaining bank in the whole of the Peak District.The two staff members on duty are dealing with a stream of customers including elderly people with queries, people cashing cheques and business owners collecting change for their shops. Continue reading…
- 'People are devastated': anger and anxiety as Peak District loses its last bank - December 30, 2023
