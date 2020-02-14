The Chinese capital Beijing on Friday imposed a 14-day self-quarantine on people returning to the city from holidays to prevent the spread of the new coronavirus, and threatened to punish those who failed to comply.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- People arriving in Beijing to be quarantined as China struggles to pick up economy - February 14, 2020
- Facebook allows U.S. political candidates to run sponsored content - February 14, 2020
- S&P 500, Nasdaq tick lower as coronavirus worries weigh - February 14, 2020