Jobcentres, doctors, employers and social workers will be also encouraged to suggest therapy and life coachingLife coaches and running clubs will be recommended to those on long-term sickness leave under government plans to get people back to work.Ministers will launch a scheme to help reduce the numbers signed off sick in England. There are 2.2 million people claiming universal credit with no work requirements. The number of workers taking sick leave has hit a 10-year high. Continue reading…

