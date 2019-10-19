People should have final say on Brexit – UK’s Labour leader Corbyn

Britain’s opposition Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn said the people should have the final say on Brexit, adding that his lawmakers would not back Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s European Union withdrawal deal.
