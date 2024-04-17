MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin voters with disabilities should be able to cast their ballots electronically and failure to provide that option for the upcoming Aug. 13 primary and November presidential election is discriminatory and unconstitutional, a lawsuit filed Tuesday in the battleground state alleges.
The lawsuit seeks to require that electronic absentee voting be an option for people with disabilities, just as it is for military and overseas voters. Under current Wisconsin law,
Latest posts by US Politics Editor (see all)
- People with disabilities sue in Wisconsin over lack of electronic absentee ballots - April 16, 2024
- Blue state Dem in hot water for racial slur sets new record in Senate primary - April 16, 2024
- Former GOP congressman crashes into Florida highway patrol vehicle in alleged road rage incident: report - April 16, 2024