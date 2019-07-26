People’s Utah Bancorp Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results; Announces Increase in Quarterly Dividend Payment

Second Quarter 2019 Highlights

Achieved return on average assets of 1.96% for the second quarter

Realized return on average equity of 14.33% for the second quarter

Earnings per diluted share increased 5.5% to $0.58 year-over-year

Net interest margin narrowed 2 bps to 5.24% for the second quarter

Total deposits grew $200 million, or 11.2%, to $1.98 billion year-over-year

Total loans held for investment declined 1.1% to $1.67 billion year-over-year

Total assets exceed $2.3 billion at June 30, 2019

AMERICAN FORK, Utah, July 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — People’s Utah Bancorp (the “Company” or “PUB”) (Nasdaq: PUB) reported net income of $11.0 million for the second quarter of 2019 compared with $10.5 million for the first quarter of 2019, and $10.5 million for the second quarter of 2018. Diluted earnings per common share were $0.58 for the second quarter of 2019 compared with $0.55 for the first quarter of 2019, and $0.55 for the second quarter of 2018.

Return on average assets was 1.96% for the second quarter of 2019 compared with 1.95% for first quarter of 2019, and 1.93% for the second quarter of 2018. Return on average equity was 14.33% for the second quarter of 2019 compared with 14.38% for the first quarter of 2019, and 15.60% for the second quarter of 2018.

The Board of Directors declared an increase in the quarterly dividend payment to $0.13 per common share. The dividend will be payable on August 12, 2019 to shareholders of record as of August 5, 2019. The dividend payout ratio for earnings for the second quarter of 2019 was 22.3%. This continues the over 50-year trend of paying dividends by the Company.

“People’s Utah Bancorp achieved another strong quarter with a return on average equity of 14.3% as we continue to position, strengthen, and fortify our balance sheet,” said Len Williams, President and Chief Executive Officer. “We have increased our average equity to average assets from 12.4% a year ago to 13.7% for the second quarter of 2019, while increasing our allowance for loan losses from 1.3% a year ago to 1.7% at the end of the second quarter.”

Mr. Williams continued, “Our total deposits grew $200 million, or 11.2% year-over-year, as our retail branches and commercial treasury management team have focused on raising commercial deposits from existing commercial clients, as well as the acquisition of new client relationships. Our increased selectivity and concentration management has slowed our loan growth. However, we believe this focus will ensure greater strength and safety, given our expectations for a slower economy going forward. The economic outlook for the Utah market continues to be strong relative to the U.S. economy overall, which provides us further opportunities to grow our organization. We continue to actively evaluate potential acquisition opportunities throughout the Intermountain West.”

Net Interest Income and Margin

For the second quarter of 2019, net interest income grew 2.8%, or $0.7 million, to $27.7 million compared with $27.0 million for the same period a year earlier. The increase is primarily the result of average interest earning assets growing 3.1%, or $64.8 million, and yields on interest earning assets increasing 8 basis points to 5.68% for the same comparable period. Higher yields on interest earning assets was primarily the result of yields on loans increasing 23 basis points to 6.57% for the same comparable period, offset by a 1.5%, or $25.8 million decline in average loan balances and by the percentage of loans to total interest earning assets decreasing to 79.5% for the second quarter of 2019 compared with 83.2% for the second quarter of 2018.

For the second quarter of 2019, total cost of interest bearing liabilities increased 17 basis points to 0.74% compared with the same period a year ago and is the result of the cost of interest bearing deposits increasing 34 basis points to 0.74% for the same comparable periods. The Company had no short-term borrowing for the second quarter of 2019 compared with $128.3 million of short-term borrowings for the second quarter of 2018.

Acquisition accounting adjustments, including the accretion of loan discounts and amortization of certificate of deposits premium, added 7 basis points to the net interest margin for the second quarter of 2019.

Provision for Loan Losses

For the second quarter of 2019, provision for loan losses was $2.2 million compared with $1.5 million for the same period a year earlier. The increase in provision for loan losses in the second quarter of 2019 is due primarily to $3.3 million in specific reserves, of which $2.2 million were reserved for the unguaranteed portion of four Government-guaranteed loans acquired in the Town & Country acquisition. For the second quarter of 2019, the Company incurred net charge-offs of $34 thousand compared with net recoveries of $0.1 million for the same period a year ago.

Noninterest Income

For the second quarter of 2019, noninterest income was $3.6 million compared with $4.1 million the same period a year ago. The decrease was primarily due to a one-time gain on sale of securities of $0.3 million in the second quarter of 2018 and $0.2 million loss on the disposal of assets in the second quarter of 2019.

Noninterest Expense

For the second quarter of 2019, noninterest expense was $14.7 million compared with $15.8 million for the same period a year earlier and is primarily the result of $0.7 million in lower salaries and employee benefits, $0.3 million in lower other non-interest expense primarily related to lower legal expenses, $0.2 million in lower FDIC premiums, and $0.1 million in lower marketing costs. For the second quarter of 2019, the Company’s efficiency ratio was 46.93% compared with 50.97% for the same period a year ago.

“Our lower marketing and advertising costs are directly the result of us deciding to simplify our branding strategy to a single, unified name for our Bank, a new logo, and a more contemporary look. We expect to roll out our new single brand strategy around the end of the year and anticipate higher marketing and advertising costs over the next several quarters,” said Mr. Williams.

Income Tax Provision

For the second quarter of 2019, income tax expense was $3.5 million compared with $3.3 million for the same period a year earlier. For the second quarter of 2019, the effective tax rate was 24.1% compared with 23.9% for the same period a year ago.

Loans and Credit Quality

Loans held for investment decreased $6.3 million, or 0.4%, to $1.67 billion at June 30, 2019 compared with $1.68 billion at December 31, 2018, and decreased $19.4 million, or 1.1%. compared with $1.69 billion at June 30, 2018. The decline is primarily the result of declines in the acquisition, development, and construction loan portfolio of $17.1 million, or 5.26% from December 31, 2018 to June 30, 2019 and $66.4 million, or 17.76%, from a year ago, as the Company has managed loan concentration levels and become more selective with the type and size of construction projects that it is willing to finance, given its perspective on a slowing economy.

For the six months ended June 30, 2019, average loans declined $6.8 million, or 0.4%, to $1.68 billion compared with $1.69 billion for the same period a year earlier.

Non-performing loans were $5.1 million at June 30, 2019 compared with $4.5 million at December 31, 2018, and $8.6 million at June 30, 2018. Non-performing loans to total loans were 0.31% at June 30, 2019 compared with 0.27% at December 31, 2018, and 0.51% at June 30, 2018. Non-performing assets were $5.1 million at June 30, 2019 compared with $4.5 million at December 31, 2018, and $8.6 million at June 30, 2018. Non-performing assets to total assets were 0.22% at June 30, 2019 compared with 0.21% at December 31, 2018, and 0.40% at June 30, 2018. The allowance for loan losses increased $5.7 million, or 25.7%, to $28.0 million at June 30, 2019 compared with the same period a year ago. The allowance for loan losses to loans held for investment was 1.68% at June 30, 2019 compared with 1.50% at December 31, 2018, and 1.32% at June 30, 2018. In accordance with acquisition accounting, loans acquired from the Utah branches of Banner Bank and from Town & Country Bank were recorded at their estimated fair value, which resulted in a net discount to the loans’ contractual amounts, a portion of which reflects a discount for possible credit losses. Credit discounts are included in the determination of fair value, and as a result, no allowance for loan and lease losses is recorded for acquired loans at the acquisition date. The discount recorded on the acquired loans is not reflected in the allowance for loan losses or related allowance coverage ratios. Remaining credit discounts on acquired loans was $6.7 million at June 30, 2019.

Deposits and Liabilities

Total deposits increased $105 million, or 5.6%, to $1.98 billion at June 30, 2019 compared with $1.88 billion at December 31, 2018, and increased $200 million, or 11.2%, compared with $1.78 billion at June 30, 2018. The increase in total deposits was primarily the result of organic commercial deposit growth. Non-interest bearing deposits were 35.7% of total deposits as of June 30, 2019 compared with 34.2% as of December 31, 2018, and 36.3% as of June 30, 2018.

Shareholders’ Equity

Shareholders’ equity increased by $22.6 million to $313 million at June 30, 2019 compared with $290 million at December 31, 2018, and increased by $41.2 million compared with $272 million at June 30, 2018. The increase resulted primarily from net income earned during the intervening periods, net of cash dividends paid to shareholders; and a reduction in accumulated other comprehensive losses resulting from an improvement in the fair value of investment securities as overall interest rates declined.

Conference Call and Webcast

Management will host a conference call on Friday, July 26, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. MDT (12:00 p.m. EDT) to discuss the second quarter 2019 results. Interested investors may listen to the call live at www.peoplesutah.com . Investment professionals are invited to dial 888-317-6003 (international calls 412-317-6061) and the participant entry number is 7584075. Please dial in 10-15 minutes early so the name and company information can be collected prior to the start of the conference.

If you are unable to participate during the live webcast, the call will be archived on our website www.peoplesutah.com , or at the same URL above for one month after the call. Forward-looking and other material information may be discussed on this conference call.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this release that are based on information other than historical data or that express the Company’s expectations regarding future events or determinations are forward-looking within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements based on historical data are not intended and should not be understood to indicate the Company’s expectations regarding future events. Forward-looking statements provide current expectations or forecasts of future events or determinations. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance or determinations, nor should they be relied upon as representing management’s views as of any subsequent date.

Forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties, and actual results may differ materially from those presented, either expressed or implied, in this release. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements include: (i) market and economic conditions; (ii) capital sufficiency; (iii) operational, liquidity, interest rate and credit risks; (iv) deterioration of asset quality; (v) achieving loan and deposit growth; (vi) increased competition; (vii) adequacy of reserves; (viii) investments in new branches and new business opportunities; and (ix) changes in the regulatory or legal environment; as well as other factors discussed in the section titled “Risk Factors,” in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018 filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

The foregoing factors should not be construed as exhaustive. The Company does not intend, or undertake any obligation to publicly update these forward-looking statements.

About People’s Utah Bancorp

People’s Utah Bancorp is the holding company for People’s Intermountain Bank. People’s Intermountain Bank is a full-service community bank providing loans, deposit and cash management services to individuals and businesses. The Company offers its clients direct access to decision makers, unparalleled responsiveness, seasoned relationship managers, and technology solutions. People’s Intermountain Bank has 26 locations in three banking divisions, Bank of American Fork, Lewiston State Bank, and People’s Town & Country Bank; and a mortgage division, People’s Intermountain Bank Mortgage. The Company has been serving communities in Utah and southern Idaho for more than 100 years. More information about PUB is available at www.peoplesutah.com .

PEOPLE’S UTAH BANCORP UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME Three Months Ended Six Months Ended (Dollars in thousands, except share June 30, March 31, June 30, June 30, June 30, and per share data) 2019 2019 2018 2019 2018 Interest income Interest and fees on loans $ 27,628 $ 26,980 $ 27,073 $ 54,608 $ 52,856 Interest and dividends on investments 2,422 2,172 1,683 4,594 3,339 Total interest income 30,050 29,152 28,756 59,202 56,195 Interest expense 2,330 2,245 1,778 4,575 3,273 Net interest income 27,720 26,907 26,978 54,627 52,922 Provision for loan losses 2,150 1,550 1,475 3,700 3,525 Net interest income after provision for loan losses 25,570 25,357 25,503 50,927 49,397 Non-interest income Mortgage banking 1,621 1,417 1,505 3,038 3,143 Card processing 814 615 799 1,429 1,522 Service charges on deposit accounts 705 657 704 1,362 1,377 Net gain on sale of investment securities – – 333 – 335 Other 458 648 725 1,106 1,407 Total non-interest income 3,598 3,337 4,066 6,935 7,784 Non-interest expense Salaries and employee benefits 9,526 9,886 10,196 19,412 20,619 Occupancy, equipment and depreciation 1,558 1,456 1,411 3,014 2,954 Data processing 1,018 964 1,063 1,982 1,933 Marketing and advertising 226 116 321 342 767 FDIC premiums 148 90 299 238 628 Acquisition-related costs – – 1 – 350 Other 2,223 2,404 2,532 4,627 4,620 Total non-interest expense 14,699 14,916 15,823 29,615 31,871 Income before income tax expense 14,469 13,778 13,746 28,247 25,310 Income tax expense 3,480 3,273 3,279 6,753 5,839 Net income $ 10,989 $ 10,505 $ 10,467 $ 21,494 $ 19,471 Earnings per common share: Basic $ 0.58 $ 0.56 $ 0.56 $ 1.14 $ 1.04 Diluted $ 0.58 $ 0.55 $ 0.55 $ 1.13 $ 1.03 Weighted average common shares outstanding: Basic 18,805,760 18,781,210 18,679,908 18,793,553 18,639,397 Diluted 19,007,297 18,989,565 18,989,176 18,998,480 18,963,549

PEOPLE’S UTAH BANCORP UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS June 30, March 31, December 31, June 30, (Dollars in thousands, except share data) 2019 2019 2018 2018 ASSETS Cash and due from banks $ 38,121 $ 36,659 $ 39,471 $ 33,484 Interest bearing deposits 64,064 106,467 7,456 17,930 Federal funds sold 90,281 896 1,620 908 Total cash and cash equivalents 192,466 144,022 48,547 52,322 Investment securities: Available for sale, at fair value 334,762 347,123 280,964 236,699 Held to maturity, at historical cost – – 65,462 67,922 Total investment securities 334,762 347,123 346,426 304,621 Non-marketable equity securities 2,623 2,623 2,551 6,151 Loans held for sale 18,446 7,184 10,267 11,058 Loans: Loans held for investment 1,672,584 1,676,889 1,678,902 1,691,959 Allowance for loan losses (28,039 ) (25,923 ) (25,245 ) (22,308 ) Total loans held for investment, net 1,644,545 1,650,966 1,653,657 1,669,651 Premises and equipment, net 37,925 37,836 36,532 29,335 Goodwill 25,673 25,673 25,673 25,673 Bank-owned life insurance 26,734 26,581 26,433 26,120 Deferred income tax assets 9,178 10,354 11,514 10,764 Accrued interest receivable 8,642 8,593 8,282 7,658 Other intangibles 3,191 3,301 3,412 3,633 Other real estate owned – – – – Other assets 7,680 6,551 11,000 14,784 Total assets $ 2,311,865 $ 2,270,807 $ 2,184,294 $ 2,161,770 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY Deposits: Non-interest bearing deposits $ 707,135 $ 655,866 $ 642,594 $ 646,574 Interest bearing deposits 1,274,771 1,295,459 1,234,461 1,135,366 Total deposits 1,981,906 1,951,325 1,877,055 1,781,940 Short-term borrowings – – – 90,000 Accrued interest payable 546 521 483 369 Other liabilities 16,614 17,634 16,594 17,862 Total liabilities 1,999,066 1,969,480 1,894,132 1,890,171 Shareholders’ equity: Preferred shares, $0.01 par value – – – – Common shares, $0.01 par value 188 188 187 187 Additional paid-in capital 87,275 86,892 86,308 85,620 Retained earnings 224,950 216,216 207,779 190,735 Accumulated other comprehensive income/(loss) 386 (1,969 ) (4,112 ) (4,943 ) Total shareholders’ equity 312,799 301,327 290,162 271,599 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 2,311,865 $ 2,270,807 $ 2,184,294 $ 2,161,770 Common shares outstanding 18,819,332 18,797,280 18,728,823 18,683,883

PEOPLE’S UTAH BANCORP SUMMARY FINANCIAL INFORMATION June 30, March 31, December 31, June 30, (Dollars in thousands, except share data) 2019 2019 2018 2018 Selected Balance Sheet Information: Book value per share $ 16.62 $ 16.03 $ 15.49 $ 14.54 Tangible book value per share $ 15.09 $ 14.49 $ 13.94 $ 12.97 Non-performing loans to total loans 0.31 % 0.28 % 0.27 % 0.51 % Non-performing assets to total assets 0.22 % 0.21 % 0.21 % 0.40 % Allowance for loan losses to loans held for investment 1.68 % 1.55 % 1.50 % 1.32 % Loans to Deposits 83.91 % 84.98 % 88.65 % 94.32 % Asset Quality Data: Non-performing loans $ 5,104 $ 4,706 $ 4,499 $ 8,649 Non-performing assets $ 5,104 $ 4,706 $ 4,499 $ 8,649 Capital Ratios: Tier 1 leverage capital (1) 12.78 % 12.70 % 12.27 % 11.48 % Total risk-based capital (1) 17.24 % 16.86 % 16.36 % 15.22 % Average equity to average assets 13.69 % 13.55 % 13.04 % 12.36 % Tangible common equity to tangible assets (3) 12.44 % 12.15 % 12.11 % 11.36 %

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, March 31, June 30, June 30, June 30, 2019 2019 2018 2019 2018 Selected Financial Information: Basic earnings per share $ 0.58 $ 0.56 $ 0.56 $ 1.14 $ 1.04 Diluted earnings per share $ 0.58 $ 0.55 $ 0.55 $ 1.13 $ 1.03 Net interest margin (2) 5.24 % 5.29 % 5.26 % 5.26 % 5.24 % Efficiency ratio 46.93 % 49.32 % 50.97 % 48.11 % 52.50 % Non-interest income to average assets 0.64 % 0.62 % 0.75 % 0.63 % 0.73 % Non-interest expense to average assets 2.63 % 2.77 % 2.91 % 2.69 % 2.97 % Return on average assets 1.96 % 1.95 % 1.93 % 1.96 % 1.82 % Return on average equity 14.33 % 14.38 % 15.60 % 14.35 % 14.79 % Net charge-offs / (recoveries) $ 34 $ 872 $ (102 ) $ 906 $ (480 ) Annualized net charge-offs / (recoveries) to average loans 0.01 % 0.21 % -0.02 % 0.11 % -0.06 % ________________________________ (1) Tier 1 leverage capital and Total risk-based capital as of June 30, 2019 are estimates. (2) Net interest margin is defined as net interest income divided by average earning assets. (3) Represents the sum of total shareholders’ equity less intangible assets all divided by the sum of total assets less intangible assets. Intangible assets were $28,864,000, 28,974,000, $29,085,000, and $29,306,000 at June 30, 2019, March 31, 2019, December 31, 2018, and June 30, 2018, respectively.

PEOPLE’S UTAH BANCORP SELECTED AVERAGE BALANCES AND YIELDS Three Months Ended June 30, 2019 June 30, 2018 Interest Average Interest Average Average Income/ Yield/ Average Income/ Yield/ (Dollars in thousands, except footnotes) Balance Expense Rate Balance Expense Rate ASSETS Interest earning deposits in other banks and federal funds sold $ 89,461 $ 511 2.29 % $ 15,533 $ 64 1.65 % Securities: (1) Taxable securities 276,993 1,572 2.28 % 241,724 1,192 1.98 % Non-taxable securities (2) 66,425 312 1.88 % 79,949 369 1.85 % Total securities 343,418 1,884 2.20 % 321,673 1,561 1.95 % Loans (3) Real estate term 902,214 13,447 5.98 % 903,637 12,860 5.71 % Construction and land development 313,411 6,304 8.07 % 368,823 7,303 7.94 % Commercial and industrial 294,489 5,212 7.10 % 317,629 5,281 6.67 % Residential and home equity 161,299 2,371 5.89 % 105,219 1,380 5.26 % Consumer and other 16,039 294 7.36 % 17,940 249 5.58 % Total loans 1,687,452 27,628 6.57 % 1,713,248 27,073 6.34 % Non-marketable equity securities 2,623 27 4.07 % 7,671 58 3.04 % Total interest earning assets 2,122,954 30,050 5.68 % 2,058,125 28,756 5.60 % Allowance for loan losses (26,008 ) (21,073 ) Non-interest earning assets 148,625 140,723 Total average assets $ 2,245,571 $ 2,177,775 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY Interest bearing deposits: Demand and savings accounts $ 814,364 1,034 0.51 % $ 733,223 492 0.27 % Money market accounts 274,667 677 0.99 % 207,663 176 0.34 % Certificates of deposit 179,242 619 1.39 % 185,936 468 1.01 % Total interest bearing deposits 1,268,273 2,330 0.74 % 1,126,822 1,136 0.40 % Short-term borrowings – – 0.00 % 128,288 642 2.01 % Total interest bearing liabilities 1,268,273 2,330 0.74 % 1,255,110 1,778 0.57 % Non-interest bearing deposits 652,158 642,063 Total funding 1,920,431 2,330 0.49 % 1,897,173 1,778 0.38 % Other non-interest bearing liabilities 17,610 11,433 Shareholders’ equity 307,530 269,169 Total average liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 2,245,571 $ 2,177,775 Net interest income $ 27,720 $ 26,978 Interest rate spread 4.94 % 5.04 % Net interest margin 5.24 % 5.26 % ________________________________ (1) Excludes average unrealized losses of $2.7 million and $6.4 million for the three months ended June 30, 2019 and 2018, respectively. (2) Does not include tax effect on tax-exempt investment security income of $104,000 and $123,000 for the three months ended June 30, 2019 and 2018, respectively. (3) Loan interest income includes loan fees of $1.8 million and $1.7 million for the three months ended June 30, 2019 and 2018, respectively.

PEOPLE’S UTAH BANCORP SELECTED AVERAGE BALANCES AND YIELDS Six Months Ended June 30, 2019 June 30, 2018 Interest Average Interest Average Average Income/ Yield/ Average Income/ Yield/ (Dollars in thousands, except footnotes) Balance Expense Rate Balance Expense Rate ASSETS Interest earning deposits in other banks and federal funds sold $ 64,330 $ 730 2.29 % $ 14,501 $ 109 1.51 % Securities: (1) Taxable securities 276,948 3,176 2.31 % 247,078 2,406 1.96 % Non-taxable securities (2) 67,965 634 1.88 % 81,226 751 1.86 % Total securities 344,913 3,810 2.23 % 328,304 3,157 1.94 % Loans (3) Real estate term 895,700 26,494 5.96 % 879,444 25,024 5.74 % Construction and land development 314,604 12,535 8.04 % 367,787 14,178 7.77 % Commercial and industrial 295,665 10,333 7.05 % 315,838 10,371 6.62 % Residential and home equity 158,812 4,687 5.95 % 106,060 2,716 5.16 % Consumer and other 16,408 559 6.86 % 18,893 567 6.05 % Total loans 1,681,189 54,608 6.55 % 1,688,022 52,856 6.31 % Non-marketable equity securities 2,785 54 3.90 % 6,894 73 2.15 % Total interest earning assets 2,093,217 59,202 5.70 % 2,037,721 56,195 5.56 % Allowance for loan losses (25,907 ) (19,901 ) Non-interest earning assets 149,160 142,940 Total average assets $ 2,216,470 $ 2,160,760 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY Interest bearing deposits: Demand and savings accounts $ 807,043 2,027 0.51 % $ 725,774 943 0.26 % Money market accounts 262,171 1,281 0.99 % 215,946 333 0.31 % Certificates of deposit 180,586 1,203 1.34 % 192,705 927 0.97 % Total interest bearing deposits 1,249,800 4,511 0.73 % 1,134,425 2,203 0.39 % Short-term borrowings 4,879 64 2.63 % 114,498 1,070 1.88 % Total interest bearing liabilities 1,254,679 4,575 0.74 % 1,248,923 3,273 0.53 % Non-interest bearing deposits 643,642 635,503 Total funding 1,898,321 4,575 0.49 % 1,884,426 3,273 0.35 % Other non-interest bearing liabilities 16,173 10,925 Shareholders’ equity 301,976 265,409 Total average liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 2,216,470 $ 2,160,760 Net interest income $ 54,627 $ 52,922 Interest rate spread 4.97 % 5.03 % Net interest margin 5.26 % 5.24 % ________________________________ (1) Excludes average unrealized losses of $3.9 million and $5.3 million for the six months ended June 30, 2019 and 2018, respectively. (2) Does not include tax effect on tax-exempt investment security income of $211,000 and $250,000 for the six months ended June 30, 2019 and 2018, respectively. (3) Loan interest income includes loan fees of $3.2 million and $3.3 million for the six months ended June 30, 2019 and 2018, respectively.

PEOPLE’S UTAH BANCORP NON-GAAP SELECTED FINANCIAL INFORMATION (NG) Non-GAAP Financial Measures In addition to financial results presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”), this press release contains certain non-GAAP financial measures. Management has presented these non-GAAP financial measures because it believes that they provide useful and comparative information to assess trends in core operations and facilitate the comparison of our financial performance with the performance of our peers. (Dollars in thousands) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, March 31, June 30, June 30, June 30, Revenue from Core Operations 2019 2019 2018 2019 2018 Net interest income (GAAP) $ 27,720 $ 26,907 $ 26,978 $ 54,627 $ 52,922 Total non-interest income 3,598 3,337 4,066 6,935 7,784 Total GAAP revenues 31,318 30,244 31,044 61,562 60,706 Exclude net gain on sale of investment securities – – (333 ) – (333 ) Revenue from core operations (non-GAAP) $ 31,318 $ 30,244 $ 30,711 $ 61,562 $ 60,373 Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, March 31, June 30, June 30, June 30, Non-interest Income from Core Operations 2019 2019 2018 2019 2018 Total non-interest income (GAAP) $ 3,598 $ 3,337 $ 4,066 $ 6,935 $ 7,784 Exclude net gain on sale of investment securities – – (333 ) – (333 ) Non-interest income from core operations (non-GAAP) $ 3,598 $ 3,337 $ 3,733 $ 6,935 $ 7,451 Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, March 31, June 30, June 30, June 30, Non-interest Expense from Core Operations 2019 2019 2018 2019 2018 Total non-interest expense (GAAP) $ 14,699 $ 14,916 $ 15,823 $ 29,615 $ 31,871 Exclude acquisition-related costs – – (1 ) – (350 ) Non-interest expense from core operations (non-GAAP) $ 14,699 $ 14,916 $ 15,822 $ 29,615 $ 31,521 Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, March 31, June 30, June 30, June 30, Net Income from Core Operations 2019 2019 2018 2019 2018 Net income (GAAP) $ 10,989 $ 10,505 $ 10,467 $ 21,494 $ 19,471 Exclude net gain on sale of investment securities – – (333 ) – (333 ) Exclude acquisition-related costs – – 1 – 350 Exclude tax related benefit – – 79 – (4 ) Revaluation of deferred income tax assets (DTA) – – – – – Net income (non-GAAP) $ 10,989 $ 10,505 $ 10,214 $ 21,494 $ 19,484

PEOPLE’S UTAH BANCORP NON-GAAP SELECTED FINANCIAL INFORMATION (NG)Non-GAAP Financial Measures (continued) (Dollars in thousands) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, March 31, June 30, June 30, June 30, Acquisition Accounting Impact on Net Interest Margin 2019 2019 2018 2019 2018 Net interest income (GAAP) $ 27,720 $ 26,907 $ 26,978 $ 54,627 $ 52,922 Exclude discount accretion (premium amortization) on purchased loans (345 ) (528 ) (777 ) (873 ) (1,944 ) Exclude premium amortization on acquired certificates of deposit (“CD”) (35 ) (35 ) (35 ) (70 ) (70 ) Net interest income before acquisition accounting impact (Non-GAAP) $ 27,340 $ 26,344 $ 26,166 $ 53,684 $ 50,908 Average earning assets (GAAP) $ 2,122,954 $ 2,063,149 $ 2,058,125 $ 2,093,217 $ 2,037,721 Exclude average net loan discount on acquired loans 8,073 8,500 10,146 8,285 11,030 Average earning assets before acquired loan discount (Non-GAAP) $ 2,131,027 $ 2,071,649 $ 2,068,271 $ 2,101,502 $ 2,048,751 Net interest margin (“NIM”) (GAAP) 5.24 % 5.29 % 5.26 % 5.26 % 5.24 % Exclude impact on NIM from discount accretion -0.06 % -0.10 % -0.15 % -0.08 % -0.19 % Exclude impact on NIM from CD premium amortization -0.01 % -0.01 % -0.01 % -0.01 % -0.01 % Net interest margin before acquisition accounting adjustments (Non-GAAP) 5.17 % 5.18 % 5.10 % 5.17 % 5.04 %