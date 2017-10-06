Breaking News
Peoplescape Stands with Las Vegas at the 20th Annual HR Tech Conference

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 06, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Peoplescape is proud to be an exhibitor and join foremost industry experts and human resources thought leaders at the 20th Annual HR Technology Conference to be held on October 10th – 13th at the Venetian Las Vegas.

“There has never been such a wide array of technology tools to support Human Resources,” explains Peoplescape President, Belinda Morris. “Even more remarkable is the evolution of portable HR technology and integrated access to cloud based data.  We are proud to be showcasing the Harrison Assessment Technology and will be providing complimentary demonstrations of this remarkable tool. At Peoplescape, we like to say ‘we place a “warm hand” on “cool” technology.’ Our Talent Search consultants, all former HR leaders, have honed selection accuracy by using  the human factor to compliment software and AI solutions. Just as Mark Berry, the SHRM Trendsetter claims ‘the best organizations have strong data scientists and evidence-obsessed HR leaders who can help the scientists interpret and communicate the outcomes, and design compelling interventions based on the findings.’

We are honored to be joining the conversation on emerging trends and are excited that our booth #3621 will serve as one of the HR Technology conversation hubs (#PeoplescapeHUB) for thought leadership.”

About Peoplescape Consulting:

Peoplescape Consulting Group specializes in Talent Search for Human Resources positions in creative and tech industries and enhances its work with predictive assessment technology for job suitability, culture fit and retention. Our team of certified professionals provide customized solutions to recruit, onboard and retain top talent and master metrics that lead to measurable workforce success. For further information, visit www.peoplescapehr.com or contact (323) 900-0511.                                                           

Michaela Humby
[email protected]

GlobeNewswire, a Nasdaq company, is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
