PeopleSpace Expands Leadership Team as Next Step in Customer Experience Strategy

IRVINE, Calif., Sept. 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — PeopleSpace , the West Coast leader of workspace strategy, office furnishing solutions and custom architectural products, today announced it has expanded its leadership team as the next step in its Customer Experience strategy, following the recent addition of global furniture manufacturer Haworth becoming a minority investor.

The new leadership team includes Daniel Delaney, chief customer officer, and Michelle Sample, chief marketing officer, both part of the senior-level executive team; and Mark Canez, managing director, Portland, Oregon; Adam Ferry, managing director, Orange County, California; Holly Rau, managing director, Los Angeles; and Howard York, managing director, Seattle, all leadership roles at their respective regional Customer Experience Centers.

PeopleSpace has shifted its business model to center on a comprehensive Customer Experience strategy to better support businesses in creating workspaces that seamlessly adapt to changing employee needs. This shift reinvents the historic and outdated furniture manufacturer/dealer model that has been in place for decades in the industry.

“Changing the paradigm with a new Customer Experience-centered model requires a fully integrated team to lead the industry’s shift in how we partner with businesses to plan, design and execute workspaces,” said Jesse Bagley, PeopleSpace CEO. “We’re excited about our new leadership team and look forward to what this stellar group of executives will accomplish for our customers and the industry as a whole.”

Each of the executives brings extensive industry experience relevant to their critical roles within PeopleSpace paired with local experience and knowledge in their respective markets where the four Customer Experience Centers are located.

About the Expanded Executive Team

Mark Canez, Managing Director, Portland: Based out of the Portland office, Canez leads the financial performance for that market with aggressive goals to expand sales and increase awareness for the PeopleSpace brand in year one. He most recently was Haworth’s area manager, overseeing the Pacific Rim and Pacific Northwest territories, which included Oregon, Washington, Idaho, Montana, Alaska and Hawaii. He was a seven-time recipient of Haworth’s Pinnacle Award for excellence in goals performance and living the company values.

Daniel Delaney, Chief Customer Officer: Delaney has the mission-critical role of improving the quality of the PeopleSpace experience, both for customers and internally. He will build and utilize proven structure, processes and collaborative culture, which promotes creating success from within and coaching others to be great leaders. He came from Haworth, where he served as director of sales, Los Angeles. In that position, he was responsible for managing the Los Angeles independent dealer network in Southern California and overseeing the 20,000-square-foot showroom.

Adam Ferry, Managing Director, Orange County: Ferry is responsible for leading and managing the financial growth of the Orange County office, heading the location’s new business development team, as well as cultivating the well-being and success of his team members. He last served as vice president, Orange County, for Western Office, where he secured a $7.5 million multi-phase account. He brings with him diverse experience in vertical markets such as commercial, health care, tech and pharmaceutical, and deep knowledge of commercial furniture solutions and manufacturers.

Holly Rau, Managing Director, Los Angeles: Rau aims to build and develop her sales team, inspiring sales strategies that support PeopleSpace brands and foster the company’s signature Customer Experience. She came from Kimball as area market manager, where she doubled revenue in five years and developed unique customer service strategies.

Michelle Sample, Chief Marketing Officer: Sample leads the marketing team, bringing with her more than 20 years of experience in the marketing industry and five years as an organizational psychologist. She has won numerous industry awards for campaigns utilizing her passion for the psychology of marketing and focus on building a personal brand connection.

Howard York, Managing Director, Seattle: York is responsible for the growth and development of his team and building a workplace strategy partner in the Pacific Northwest. He was formerly the director of Haworth global accounts for the west and central regions, where he helped Haworth negotiate some of their largest global contracts over the last decade.

ABOUT PEOPLESPACE

PeopleSpace, formerly Interior Office Solutions (IOS), is the West Coast leader of workspace strategy, office furnishings solutions and custom architectural products with nearly 20 years of success in creating environments to improve the well-being, culture, engagement and retention of employees. PeopleSpace’s partnership with Haworth has supercharged its mission of delivering workspace solutions on the forefront of research in supporting a thriving ecosystem for clients and PeopleSpace team members. Clientele and project design teams can visit four expertly designed Customer Experience Centers (Irvine, California; Los Angeles; Portland, Oregon; and Seattle) to experience PeopleSpace’s capabilities and inspiration. The company also boasts a custom furniture studio, a custom architectural elements design and manufacturing studio, and two installation, warehousing and service facilities in California and in the Pacific Northwest. Connect with PeopleSpace on Twitter , Facebook , LinkedIn , and Instagram .

For more information visit: www.peoplespace.com .

