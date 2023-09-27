BOSTON, Sept. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — PepGen Inc. (Nasdaq: PEPG), a clinical-stage biotechnology company advancing the next generation of oligonucleotide therapies with the goal of transforming the treatment of severe neuromuscular and neurological diseases, today announced that it will be presenting at the 28th Annual Congress of the World Muscle Society, being held October 3-7 in Charleston, South Carolina. Details of the presentations can be found below:

28th Annual Congress of the World Muscle Society, being held October 3-7 in Charleston, South Carolina

Title: Phase 1 Study of PGN-EDO51 Demonstrates Tolerability, Delivery, and High Levels of Exon Skipping for Treatment of Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy (DMD)

Poster Number: P44

Location: Ballroom A-C

Date & Time: October 4th at 2:30-3:30pm EDT

Presenter: Michelle Mellion, M.D., Senior Vice President, Head of Clinical Development

Title: Single – and Repeat – Dose Nonclinical Data for PGN-EDO51 Demonstrate Potential for the Treatment of Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy (DMD)

Poster Number: P25

Location: Ballroom A-C

Date & Time: October 4th at 5:15-6:15pm EDT

Presenter: Ashling Holland, Ph.D., Director, Preclinical Development

Title: CONNECT-EDO51: Trial Designs to Support the Development of PGN-EDO51 for Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy Amenable to Exon 51 Skipping

Poster Number: P26

Location: Ballroom A-C

Date & Time: October 4th at 5:15-6:15pm EDT

Presenter: Michelle Mellion, M.D., Senior Vice President, Head of Clinical Development

Title: Three Novel Enhanced Delivery Oligonucleotide Candidates for Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy Mediate High Levels of Exon 53, 45, and 44 Skipping

Poster Number: P27

Location: Ballroom A-C

Date & Time: October 4th at 5:15-6:15pm EDT

Presenter: Ashling Holland, Ph.D., Director, Preclinical Development

Title: PGN-EDODM1 Nonclinical Data Demonstrate Mechanistic and Meaningful Activity for Potential Treatment of Myotonic Dystrophy Type 1 (DM1)

Poster Number: P390

Location: Ballroom A-C

Date & Time: October 6th at 2:00-3:00pm EDT

Presenter: Ashling Holland, Ph.D., Director, Preclinical Development

Title: Phase 1 Study to Assess Safety, Tolerability, Pharmacokinetics, and Pharmacodynamics of PGN-EDODM1 in Adults with Myotonic Dystrophy Type 1 (DM1)

Poster Number: P391

Location: Ballroom A-C

Date & Time: October 6th at 2:00-3:00pm EDT

Presenter: Jennifer Shoskes, Pharm.D., Associate Director, Clinical Development

About PepGen

PepGen Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company advancing the next-generation of oligonucleotide therapies with the goal of transforming the treatment of severe neuromuscular and neurological diseases. PepGen’s Enhanced Delivery Oligonucleotide, or EDO, platform is founded on over a decade of research and development and leverages cell-penetrating peptides to improve the uptake and activity of conjugated oligonucleotide therapeutics. Using these EDO peptides, we are generating a pipeline of oligonucleotide therapeutic candidates that are designed to target the root cause of serious diseases.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. These statements may be identified by words such as “aims,” “anticipates,” “believes,” “could,” “estimates,” “expects,” “forecasts,” “goal,” “intends,” “may,” “plans,” “possible,” “potential,” “seeks,” “will,” and variations of these words or similar expressions that are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Any such statements in this press release that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements regarding the potential therapeutic benefits and safety profile of our product candidates, initiation and timeline of the Phase 1 study of PGN-EDODM1, the possible benefits conferred by orphan drug designation, and planned regulatory interactions in the U.S. and elsewhere.

Any forward-looking statements in this press release are based on current expectations, estimates and projections only as of the date of this release and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially and adversely from those set forth in or implied by such forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to that we may experience delays or fail to successfully initiate or complete our planned clinical trials for P PGN-EDODM1; our interpretation of clinical and preclinical study results may be incorrect; our product candidates may not be safe and effective; there may be delays in regulatory review, clearance to proceed or approval by regulatory authorities with respect to our programs, including clearance to commence planned clinical studies of our product candidates, including PGN-EDODM1, and to resolve the FDA clinical hold for the proposed Phase 1 clinical trial of PGN-EDODM1; changes in regulatory framework that are out of our control; and we are dependent on third parties for some or all aspects of our product manufacturing, research and preclinical and clinical testing. Additional risks concerning PepGen’s programs and operations are described in our most recent annual report on Form 10-K and quarterly report on Form 10-Q that are filed with the SEC. PepGen explicitly disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements except to the extent required by law.

