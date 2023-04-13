BOSTON, April 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — PepGen Inc. (Nasdaq: PEPG), a clinical-stage biotechnology company advancing the next generation of oligonucleotide therapies with the goal of transforming the treatment of severe neuromuscular and neurological diseases, today announced that James McArthur, Ph.D., President and CEO of PepGen will present at the 22nd Annual Needham Virtual Healthcare Conference on Thursday, April 20th at 8:00am EDT.
The event will be webcast live under the Events & Presentations section of the Investor Relations section of PepGen’s website. A replay of the event will be archived for one year.
About PepGen
PepGen Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company advancing the next-generation of oligonucleotide therapies with the goal of transforming the treatment of severe neuromuscular and neurological diseases. PepGen’s Enhanced Delivery Oligonucleotide, or EDO, platform is founded on over a decade of research and development and leverages cell-penetrating peptides to improve the uptake and activity of conjugated oligonucleotide therapeutics. Using these EDO peptides, we are generating a pipeline of oligonucleotide therapeutic candidates that target the root cause of serious diseases.
Investor Contact
Laurence Watts
Gilmartin Group
Laurence@gilmartinir.com
Media Contact
Sarah Sutton
Argot Partners
PepGen@argotpartners.com
- NATIONAL DOWN SYNDROME SOCIETY BRINGS 350 ADVOCATES TO CAPITOL HILL FOR ANNUAL DOWN SYNDROME ADVOCACY CONFERENCE - April 13, 2023
- MALACHITE INNOVATIONS ANNOUNCES CAPITAL RAISE LED BY BERNIE KOSAR, EDWARD FEIGHAN AND TWO OUTSIDE PRIVATE INVESTMENT FIRMS - April 13, 2023
- Oncternal Therapeutics Participating in Oppenheimer & Co.’s Virtual Fireside Chat: Discussion of ROR1 CAR T Cell Therapy in Hematological Malignancies and Solid Tumors - April 13, 2023