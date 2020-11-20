Breaking News
Pepper Construction Breaks Ground for New Living Experience in Green Bay

Pepper Construction and Titletown Partner Together for TitletownFlats

Pepper Construction has broken ground for Titletown Flats in Green Bay Wisconsin.

Green Bay, Wisconsin, Nov. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Pepper Construction has broken ground for TitletownFlats located in Green Bay, Wis. This multi-family, seven-floor residential building offers 152 apartments with high-level design details to reflect Northeast Wisconsin. TitletownFlats are part of the larger Titletown community, which offers access to sports, music, dining and year-round activity. The building is scheduled for phased turnover of apartment units in the latter half of 2021. Pepper Construction has been in Wisconsin for more than 30 years and this Green Bay project was developed out of a long-standing relationship between two companies that share the same goals and vision.

About Titletown Titletown Development LLC, the development arm of the Green Bay Packers, is building upon the success of Lambeau Field’s major redevelopment in 2003 and recent expansion and renovations with its work on Titletown. The development maximizes its great location just west of the iconic stadium to attract additional visitors to the area, spur further regional economic growth, offer new amenities to residents and complement Greater Green Bay’s draw as an excellent location to live, work and play. Phase one of Titletown included the four-diamond hotel Lodge Kohler, Hinterland Restaurant and Brewery, Bellin Health Titletown Sports Medicine & Orthopedics, TitletownTech, The Turn and Associated Bank. Phase two is set to include approximately 220 residences and a four-to-five story office building, as well as additional development that may feature retail, food and beverage and entertainment. www.titletown.com

About Pepper Construction Now in our fourth generation of family leadership, Pepper Construction offers clients a unique blend of local relationships and service paired with the resources and scalability of a leading national construction firm. Based in Milwaukee’s Third Ward, Pepper is leading the industry with thought leadership and innovative solutions in virtual design and construction, lean construction, and high performance. In-house Integrated Construction Services are delivered through a local, hands-on approach and include services such as Preconstruction, Virtual Design and Construction, High Performance and Sustainability, Lean Construction, MEP Coordination, Quality Management and Safety Management. For more information, please visit www.pepperconstruction.com

