Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / Pepper Construction Selected to Complete Historic Office Renovations in Downtown Columbus Warehouse District

Pepper Construction Selected to Complete Historic Office Renovations in Downtown Columbus Warehouse District

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 9 mins ago

Pepper Construction will break ground on multiple historic office renovations in the Columbus Warehouse District.

Pepper Construction will break ground on multiple historic office renovations in the Columbus Warehouse District.

COLUMBUS, OH, Nov. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Pepper Construction of Ohio, serving as construction manager for Hackman Capital Partners, has been selected to complete multiple historic office renovations in the Warehouse District, located on the northwest side of the central business district in downtown Columbus.

“We are proud to be a part of such a monumental project for the Columbus community; one that is sure to attract top-tier businesses to the rapidly-growing Warehouse District,” Said Paul Francois, President of Pepper Construction Company of Ohio.

Comprised of 10 buildings and more than 400,000 square feet of office space, Hackman Capital Partners is revitalizing the historic Warehouse District into best-in-class office space while preserving the rich architecture of the original buildings. Renovations will spotlight expansive ceiling heights, significant daylighting, wood and bow-truss ceilings, exposed brick walls and ornamental columns.

“The Warehouse District is strategically located in a burgeoning urban hub, minutes from the city’s major highways and blocks from the Columbus College of Art and Design, Columbus State Community College and the Nationwide Arena,” said Brent Iloulian, Managing Principal of Hackman Capital Partners. “We are excited to play a part in the revitalization of this vibrant community and preserve the rich history these spaces have to offer.”

Construction will commence in November and is expected to complete by summer 2021.

Pepper Construction is working in collaboration with design firms Ford and Associates Architects and WSA, engineering firms EM Engineering Group and Prater Engineering Associates, Inc. and Hackman Capital Partners to successfully complete this project.

Hackman Capital Partners

Hackman Capital Partners is a privately-held real estate investment and operating company, based in Los Angeles, California. We focus on commercial and industrial properties in major U.S. markets, and with more than 30 years of experience, we do it all—from acquisitions and dispositions to development, design and construction, from leasing and marketing to asset and property management. For more information, please visit https://www.hackmancapital.com/

Pepper Construction

Now in their fourth generation of family leadership, Pepper Construction Group serves clients across the country with comprehensive teams in Columbus and Cincinnati, Ohio – as well as Indiana, Illinois and Wisconsin. Named ENR’s 2019 Top Midwest Contractor, Pepper serves clients in a variety of markets such as commercial office and interiors, manufacturing and industrial, healthcare, education, civic and cultural, data centers, entertainment, hospitality and gaming, among others. For more information, please visit www.pepperconstruction.com

Attachment

  • CWD_Rendering 
CONTACT: Samantha Wallace
Pepper Construction of Ohio
614-793-7647
[email protected]

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2020, All Rights Reserved.