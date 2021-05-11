Pepper Construction Selects Iconic Historic Building in Lockland for Southwest Ohio Headquarters

CINCINNATI, May 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Pepper Construction, a construction manager with deep roots in Ohio, announced that it is expanding its Cincinnati operations and relocating the company to the former Stearns & Foster office building in Lockland, Ohio.

“We are looking forward to bringing new life and purpose to this historic building in the heart of the Village of Lockland,” said Jerry Noble, Vice President and Regional Director for Pepper Construction’s Cincinnati office. “We believe the area offers significant opportunity for economic development and will be a vibrant home for our growing team.”

Since establishing a full-service office in Cincinnati more than a decade ago, Pepper has grown its local annual revenues to more than $60 million. Some of the firm’s work includes projects at St. Elizabeth Healthcare, UC Health, Ambrose Fairfield Commerce Park , Xavier University, The Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Gardens, Third Eye Brewing Company, the University of Cincinnati and Fifth Third Bank.

“Pepper Cincinnati has seen tremendous growth in the past few years and this new office will allow us to accommodate our workforce as we continue to grow our business and market presence,” said Noble. “As builders, we are drawn to the potential of the historic building. We will transform the property into a sustainable, high-performing workspace.”

To date, Pepper has worked with Glenn Kukla of Kukla Capital Partners as the pre-developer and eMersion Design has been selected as the architectural partner.

Pepper received a Job Creation Tax Credit from the Ohio Development Services Agency in April and the Village of Lockland intends to provide a redevelopment grant after the establishment of a downtown redevelopment district. These incentives will be based on the company’s job and investment achievements. JobsOhio also plans to provide assistance for the project, which will be made public after a final agreement is executed.

“The proposed multi-million dollar building renovation is truly a transformational office project in Lockland’s historic Mill & Dunn business district,” said HCDC’s Dan Ferguson, the Village’s economic development consultant. “It is a fantastic complement to the adjacent 12-acre shovel-ready advanced manufacturing site, known as ‘the Locks’. This is the culmination of many years of patient, sustained, and strategic efforts by many professionals to retain the Village’s unique assets and provide opportunities for a productive future. Pepper’s proposal truly exceeds all expectations. This is a rare and well-deserved treasure.”

Lockland’s Mayor, Mark Mason, voiced his unapologetic enthusiasm for project. “I am so excited to welcome Pepper Construction to the Village of Lockland and to see the rebirth of such a historical building. I believe today’s announcement to be the foundation for future economic development in the very near future in our Village.”

With additional locations in Columbus as well as Illinois, Indiana, and Wisconsin. Pepper Construction represents some of the most advanced thought leadership in the industry. Pepper is transforming the future by integrating their high-performance approach, quality and technological expertise into the company's operational processes. Ranked as one of the top builders of sustainable projects in the nation, Pepper is also a member of the Cincinnati 2030 District, the regions' leading sustainability alliance. Named ENR's 2019 Top Midwest Contractor, Pepper serves clients in a variety of markets such as historic restorations, healthcare, education, commercial office and interiors, manufacturing and industrial, civic and cultural, data centers, entertainment, hospitality and gaming, among others.

