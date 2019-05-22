Pepper Ohio Expands Local Team

Addition of Scott Haddock LEED AP, as Vice President adds to local expertise

Scott Haddock, Vice President – Pepper Ohio

COLUMBUS, OH, May 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Ohio-based Pepper Construction is pleased to announce that Scott Haddock has joined their team as Vice President operating out of the company’s Columbus office. Scott is a seasoned industry leader with more than three decades of experience in construction and business leadership roles.

“We are excited to have Scott join our team,” said Paul Francois, President of Pepper Ohio. “His experience and reputation for customer service will provide strong leadership for projects in higher education, athletic venue and healthcare markets, underscoring Pepper’s service to both existing and new customers.”

Scott’s diverse background includes experience spanning every area of construction, including project and field leadership, customer relations, talent development, sales and operational oversight. He comes to the position with 37 years of experience in Ohio and surrounding Regions and will lead the company’s project teams to deliver the highest levels of service and quality for clients.

Pepper Ohio is on the forefront of new markets and innovation, leading the industry in high performance and lean construction, as well as virtual technologies that deliver real value. With comprehensive teams in Columbus and Cincinnati, Pepper serves clients across the Region in markets such as higher education, healthcare, workplace, warehouse and distribution, manufacturing and light industrial, retail, data centers, entertainment and hospitality among others. Among the firm’s current and recent projects are Kenyon College, Highland District Hospital and IKEA at Polaris.

