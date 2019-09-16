Peppercomm Names Three New Partners Amid Dynamic New-Business Growth for Agency

Firm marks 25th anniversary with unique agency pedigree and expanded leadership team

NEW YORK, Sept. 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Peppercomm, a leading strategic communications and marketing firm, has expanded and enhanced its senior leadership team, promoting three executives to partner. The move underscores and builds on the agency’s success providing strategic solutions that reach beyond traditional public relations to drive long-term business value for clients. Peppercomm also has promoted three current partners to the newly created role of senior partner.

“As we reach our 25th year as a successful, fully independent agency, Peppercomm continues our exciting evolution into a new type of organization. We are a one-of-a-kind agency that combines a quarter-century of experience and expertise with the passion and agility of a start-up,” said Steve Cody, CEO of Peppercomm. “These significant investments in our top talent blended with the robust new business we have attracted in 2019 are proof points of our continued upward trajectory.”

The new partners include:

Courtney Ellul – Based in London, Courtney will continue to build the agency’s presence and client roster in the UK and Europe. She will also continue to oversee global integrated communications and marketing programs and help lead Peppercomm’s strategic internal communications and employee engagement service offering. She has been with the agency for 12 years, and calls London, Vancouver and New York home.

Tara Lilien – Based in New York, Tara leads all things people for Peppercomm. She owns responsibility for talent management, engagement and acquisition for the agency, which is critical as Peppercomm continues to build out talent beyond traditional PR professionals. Tara is also focused on driving operational excellence across the agency as we continue to grow and expand. Tara joined the agency in 2018 as chief talent officer after working for more than 15 years in senior human resources roles in the communications and marketing industry.

Matt Purdue – Based in New York and Philadelphia, Matt continues to expand his role as a subject-matter expert and content marketing leader. Leveraging his 15-year career as a journalist and editor, including executive editor of Worth, Matt guides Peppercomm clients in uncovering emerging trends important to them and their clients, and developing and executing content strategies that will resonate with their target audiences. He joined Peppercomm in 2007.

Being elevated to senior partner are Ann Barlow, president, West Coast; Jackie Kolek, partner and general manager of the New York headquarters; and Maggie O’Neill, chief client officer. Combined these three leaders have more than five decades of experience at Peppercomm.

These promotions accentuate a dynamic growth period for Peppercomm. The agency continues to attract new business from leading global brands. Recent client wins include Pirelli and trivago. Peppercomm has also recently expanded its relationships with key clients including Wilmington Trust, M&T Bank and BMW.

“These new appointments and our vigorous business growth demonstrate that Peppercomm’s commitment to our people is driving our bottom-line results,” said Cody. “Equally important, our senior leadership is now comprised of 70% women, which accurately reflects our overall workforce. With our expanded group of partners guiding the next generation of agency leaders, Peppercomm is well positioned to grow for the next 25 years by helping both blue-chip and breakout clients succeed in a continually shifting communications and marketing landscape.”

