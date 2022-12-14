BALTIMORE, Dec. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Royal Farms and Pepsi announce they are partnering to bring cheer to Maryland children this Holiday Season.

All 220 families receiving care at Johns Hopkins Children’s Center will receive a $100 Royal Farms gift card. Johns Hopkins Children’s Center provides patient- and family-centered health care in a diverse and inclusive environment.

“Having a hospitalized child is already a tough situation for families, but this becomes even more so during the holidays. This generous gift from Royal Farms and Pepsi will make our patients’ and families’ lives a bit brighter this holiday season,” says Cynthia Palacz, Director of Corporate Engagement and Events at Johns Hopkins Children’s Center.

In addition, all 50 residents at The Children’s Home of Maryland will receive a $25 gift card this holiday season. The Children’s Home provides residential and community services to promote long-term well-being and success for young people and families who experience disruption in their lives.

“Pepsi Stronger Together is excited to partner with Royal Farms and give back to the communities they serve during the Holiday Season,” said Pepsi Account Manager, Dorian Lopez.

“Royal Farms is excited to partner with Pepsi Stronger Together this Holiday Season to continue our long-term commitment to purposeful giving and providing for our community’s children,” said Marketing and Merchandising Director for Royal Farms, Frank Schilling.

Royal Farms will be donating chocolate bars and Pepsi Stronger Together will be donating Aquafina Water and Frito Lay Chips to the all the children at Johns Hopkins Children’s Center and The Children’s Home. Pepsi and Royal Farms will also be hosting a virtual bingo match at Johns Hopkins Children’s Center on Wednesday, December 14, 2022. We look forward to bringing the community together for some family fun.

In November, Royal Farms also donated 75 K-Cup boxes and creamers to help support the staff at Johns Hopkins Children’s Center as we enter flu season.

