New York , Nov. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The global peptide synthesis market size is estimated to attain at 10% CAGR from 2023 to 2035. The market is expected to garner a revenue of USD 6 billion by the end of 2035, up from a revenue of USD 2 billion in the year 2022. The pharmaceutical industry is witnessing a growing interest in peptide-based therapeutics due to their high specificity, low toxicity, and efficacy in treating various diseases. Peptide drugs are being developed for conditions such as cancer, diabetes, and autoimmune disorders, driving the demand for peptide synthesis. The market growth can be attributed to the escalating integration of precision medicines and the high demand for personalized medicine.

The development of personalized medicines enables doctors to tailor treatments to each individual patients-oriented needs and characteristics. Thus, with increasing investment in the R&D of precise medicines the demand for peptide synthesis is expected to increase in the future. Besides, there are more factors behind the expansion of the peptide synthesis market such as rising emphasis on protein-based therapeutics such as recombinant proteins, and the high prevalence of cardiovascular diseases, reported by the World Health Organization every year around 17.9 million deaths take place globally due to cardiovascular diseases. The biotechnology and biopharmaceutical sectors are growing at a rapid pace. Peptides are utilized in the development of biopharmaceuticals, including monoclonal antibodies and vaccines.

Peptide Synthesis Market: Key Takeaways

Market in North America to propel highest growth

The reagent & consumable segment to garner the highest growth

Market in Asia Pacific to grow at a highest rate

Increasing Usage of Peptides in Pharmaceutical Drugs across the Globe to Boost Market Growth

Peptides offer fewer side effects and can be absorbed quickly into the body. Moreover, they are more cost-friendly to produce and are much more stable as compared to traditional drug substances, as a result making them the better choice for several pharmaceutical drugs. Additionally, the FDA has approved eight peptides, two oligonucleotides, and two ADCs that consist of peptides out of fifty drugs that were submitted to the FDA in 2021. As per the research published in August 2022, over 100 peptides were under development for the COVID-19 diagnostics and treatment virus. In this 15 were synthetic peptides for acute respiratory distress syndrome and several other respiratory sicknesses caused by SAES-Cov-2. Basically, peptides are originally obtained from the human body and have the ability to develop into effective therapies due to their potential to focus specific receptors in the body. Reported in 2020 as per American Cancer Society Journal, men had a 19% higher incidence rate of cancer as compared to women. Peptides have been used in multiple cancer cases and have shown relevant results in treatment. Moreover, the high demand for better treatment and therapies for cancer is predicted to boost the market growth in the projected period.

Peptide Synthesis Industry: Regional Overview

The global peptide synthesis market is segmented into five major regions including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa region.

Biopharmaceutical Advancements to Drive the Market Growth in North America Region

The peptide synthesis market in North America region is estimated to garner the largest revenue by the end of 2035. North America is at the forefront of biopharmaceutical innovations. Peptides are increasingly utilized in the development of biopharmaceuticals, including therapeutic antibodies and vaccines. The demand for custom peptide synthesis services has surged, driven by the region’s biopharmaceutical sector’s significant advancements. According to the Biotechnology Innovation Organization (BIO), North America is the largest global biopharmaceutical industry, accounting for over 45% of the worldwide biopharmaceutical R&D. North America faces a growing burden of chronic diseases, including diabetes, cardiovascular conditions, and cancer. Peptide-based therapies are being explored as potential treatment options. Peptide synthesis is pivotal for producing peptides used in drug discovery and innovative therapeutic interventions. The adoption of personalized medicine and targeted therapies is expanding in North America. Peptides are valuable components in developing patient-specific treatments and diagnostics. Customized peptide synthesis is instrumental in this context, tailoring peptides to individual patient needs.

Growing Geriatric Population to Propel the Growth in the North America Region

The Asia Pacific peptide synthesis market is estimated to garner the highest CAGR by the end of 2035. The Asia Pacific region has witnessed substantial growth in the biopharmaceutical industry. Peptides play a pivotal role in the development of biopharmaceuticals, such as monoclonal antibodies, vaccines, and targeted therapies. The demand for custom peptide synthesis services has surged, driven by the region’s biopharmaceutical advancements. According to a report by the Asian Development Bank, the Asia Pacific biopharmaceutical industry is expected to grow by 10-12% annually. As the Asia Pacific region experiences an increase in its elderly population, the prevalence of age-related diseases, such as cancer and neurodegenerative disorders, is on the rise. Peptide-based therapies are being explored as potential treatments for these conditions, fueling the demand for peptide synthesis services. The United Nations predicts that by 2050, the Asia Pacific region will have more than 1.3 billion people aged 60 or older. The academic and industrial research landscape in Asia Pacific is vibrant, covering areas such as drug discovery, disease modeling, and biomarker discovery, with peptides playing a vital role. Custom peptide synthesis services and products are in high demand to support this research, making Asia Pacific a significant market for peptide synthesis.

Peptide Synthesis, Segmentation by Product

Equipment

Reagents & Consumables

Amongst these segments, the peptide synthesis market reagent & consumable segment is anticipated to hold the largest share over the forecast period. Continuous advancements in peptide synthesis techniques have resulted in the need for specialized reagents and consumables. Innovations such as microwave-assisted peptide synthesis and flow chemistry have increased the efficiency and complexity of peptide synthesis, consequently driving demand for associated reagents and consumables. The trend toward personalized medicine and targeted therapies necessitates customized peptide synthesis. Reagents and consumables play a crucial role in producing tailored peptide sequences to address individual patient needs, contributing to the segment’s growth. The global sales for custom peptide synthesis are projected to reach USD 455 million by 2028. As the biopharmaceutical sector experiences significant advancements and expansion, the need for high-quality reagents and consumables for peptide synthesis becomes more pronounced. These materials are essential for the development of biopharmaceuticals such as monoclonal antibodies and vaccines.

Peptide Synthesis Segmentation by End User

Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO)

Research Institutes

Amongst these segments, the peptide synthesis market pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies segment is anticipated to hold a significant share over the forecast period. The stringent regulatory framework and adherence to quality standards are critical growth drivers. Pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies rely on compliant peptide synthesis services and consumables to ensure the safety and efficacy of their peptide-based products. Regulatory agencies worldwide have established stringent standards for the quality and safety of biopharmaceutical products. The Asia Pacific region is becoming a hub for biopharmaceutical advancements. Pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies are actively engaged in R&D in this region, driving the need for peptide synthesis services and products to support their innovative projects. The development of peptide-based vaccines for conditions such as cancer and infectious diseases is a notable growth driver. Pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies are at the forefront of this research, further fueling the demand for peptide synthesis services. The development of peptide-based therapeutics, including monoclonal antibodies, vaccines, and targeted therapies, is a significant driver for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies. Peptide synthesis is crucial for producing the sequences required for these innovative treatment modalities. The global peptide therapeutics sales are expected to reach USD 46.36 billion by 2028.

Peptide Synthesis Segmentation by Technology

Solid Phase

Liquid Phase

Hybrid & Recombinant

Few of the well-known market leaders in the global peptide synthesis market that are profiled by Research Nester are Bachem Holding AG, Biotage, AAPP Tec, CEM Corporation ProteoGenix, GenScript, and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., and other key market players.

Recent Development in the Peptide Synthesis Market

Evonik has released a new peptide to boost cell-culture-based biopharmaceutical productivity. cWrex AC provides cells with a sufficient supply of soluble sources of this amino acid. The peptide offers a reliable source of L-cystine, which is an essential component for cell-culture-based biopharmaceuticals.

CordenPharma International Company announced a collaboration with PeptiSystems, a Swedish manufacturer of flow-through column-based instruments for the research and production of peptide and oligonucleotide therapeutics.

