PepVax, Inc. Wins “Best in Show” at Philadelphia 1st Pitch Life Science Competition

NEW YORK, Oct. 17, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Mid-Atlantic Bio Angels (MABA) announces today that PepVax, Inc. (http://www.pepvax.co), which is developing a therapeutic treatment against triple negative breast cancer (TNBC), was named “Best in Show” by the investor panel at MABA’s 1st Pitch Life Science event held on October 5, 2017 at BakerHostetler’s offices at Cira Centre in Philadelphia.

“We are honored and grateful to have been chosen as winner of ‘Best in Show’ in a very competitive and innovative field of companies,” said Mahesh Narayanan, president and CEO of PepVax,Inc. “We believe we have a unique approach to DNA-based therapeutics and are gratified for both the validation and feedback we received from the panel.”

Headquartered in Bethesda, Md., PepVax, Inc. is developing a proprietary, DNA-based therapeutic for TNBC based on its SMARTmid™ platform, which is designed to be used as a therapeutic, a diagnostic, and an adjuvant, making it a powerful tool for drug development against cancer and infectious disease.  The company believes this approach will evoke a holistic immune response against the cancer cell inside the patient. This differentiates PepVax’s therapeutic from antibody checkpoint inhibitors and CAR-Ts that are engineered outside the patient and administered back into the patient. This also makes the treatment process cost efficient, more effective, with fewer adverse effects.

Bernie Rudnick, a MABA founder and panelist, stated, “I was excited to see this scientific approach since DNA vaccines, when fully commercialized, can address a broader range of diseases than conventional vaccines, including cancers with no viable solution today.”

According to Martin Phillips, MD, a MABA member and CEO of Opsidio, LLC, “PepVax has an ambitious development program to address serious illnesses.  Cancer vaccines are one facet of immunotherapy, the most promising development in oncology in the 21st century.”

About 1st Pitch Life Science
At a 1st Pitch event (http://www.1stpitchlifescience.com), early stage life sciences and healthcare companies make a 15-minute presentation to a panel of experienced life science investors and consultants, followed by a 15-minute audience Q&A. However, where actual investors would then ask the presenting company to leave the room during their subsequent discussion, presenting companies at 1st Pitch are invited to hear the panel constructively critique the company’s presentation, business model and perceived viability in the market.

About MABA
Mid Atlantic Bio Angels (http://bioangels.net) is a group of active angel investors, which meets in New York City monthly (except July and August) solely to hear from pre-screened early-stage life science companies. MABA members consist of individuals from Delaware to Massachusetts with significant expertise and experience in the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and healthcare industries, including former and current corporate executives, doctors and Ph.D. scientists with product development backgrounds, successful medical entrepreneurs and analyst/investors focused on life sciences. MABA’s goal is to create an environment where the depth of investors’ knowledge coupled with the pre-screening of presenting companies enhances the potential for meaningful investment.

