Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / Pequity to Offer More Efficient Access to Compensation Data With Aon

Pequity to Offer More Efficient Access to Compensation Data With Aon

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 16 mins ago

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Pequity, the industry-leading compensation technology platform, has announced it is now working with Aon, a leader in global professional services firm that offers the Radford Global Compensation Database, to provide clients more efficient access to compensation data to make more informed talent decisions. Aon delivers advanced analytical insights to employers globally, many of which rely on Pequity to manage their compensation programs today.  

Compensation is growing increasingly more complex, making easy access to a trusted compensation data resource more important than ever. Pequity, founded and developed by tenured compensation professionals, already solves many of the manual and painful tasks involved in pay programs from offers to comp cycles. 

Pequity Co-founder and CEO Kaitlyn Knopp shares, “Prior to founding Pequity, I frequently relied on Aon data as a compensation manager at companies including Google, Cruise and Instacart. With the Radford Global Compensation Database, the Aon team provides timely data – and most importantly, data accurately matched to a role’s scope, function, and experience. 

“This collaboration couples respected data with new technology. Unlike software solutions that offer poorly aggregated or siloed data, Pequity knows that fair and competitive compensation programs require accurate and relevant data. With this collaboration, Pequity is excited to offer more efficient data access to our clients, so that teams can focus more on what’s important – attracting, hiring and retaining the best talent.”  

Knopp continues, “If you’re already an Aon client, this collaboration offers access to Pequity’s compensation solutions, including our Offer Workflow and Visual Offers, Salary Board, and the newest offering – Comp Cycle Planning.

“Aon is in the business of better decisions. Employers need the most trustworthy data available when it comes to building a resilient workforce. The collaboration with Pequity helps simplify the process and delivers access to leading data and analytics alongside a software-based solution,” said Michael Marzano, Chief Commercial Officer of Human Capital Solutions at Aon. 

About Pequity

Founded on the principles of fair pay and opportunity for all, Pequity automates compensation workflows to save companies time, money, and talent. Pequity’s solutions are built on industry best practices using a data-backed approach. Co-founder and CEO Kaitlyn Knopp has over a decade of experience as a compensation expert in the tech industry with companies including Google, Cruise, and Instacart. Her passion for equitable compensation and efficient systems led her to create Pequity.

For more information about the collaboration between Pequity and Aon, please visit https://pequity.com/aon.html. 

Media Contact
Catherine Cody 
catherine@getpequity.com
214.676.9063

Contact Information:
Catherine Cody
PR Lead
catherine@getpequity.com
2146769063

This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2022, All Rights Reserved.