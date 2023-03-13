LAS VEGAS, March 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Percept Corporation (www.perceptcorp.com), a developer of eye tracking, eye control, and perceptual optimization technology for the global vision industry, is releasing the first product from its upgradeable technology platform. Currently only available through Percept’s select partnership of eye care professionals, the new MiWear Pro™ is a revolutionary advancement in color wavelength mitigation based on Percept’s patented Augmented Perception ™ technology. The science behind nbGL has been seen to promote calming, relaxation, and other therapeutic benefits, and was pioneered by world-renowned migraine and neurology researcher at Harvard, Dr. Rami Burstein, who is also an advisor to Percept. 1

The science of MiWear™ regulates the full-color spectrum present in naturally occurring light to allow only the narrow green-band wavelength (nbGL), while simultaneously providing a lens transmissivity high enough to allow the user to read fine print or operate a smartphone, tablet, or view TV.

“MiWear™ represents the first in a family of products that can expand eyewear into the health and wellness space,” said Jim McGrann, President and Chief Operating Officer of Percept. He added, “For the eyecare industry to grow it needs a big influx of new technology such as MiWear™ which grows the pie of vision applications. Percept is partnering with our Percept Global Network of eyecare professionals to launch MiWear™ to the consumer market. Partnering with products like MiWear™ is the best way that this growth can be achieved. That is why Percept has integrated select eyecare professionals and industry leaders into our business model for product distribution and development, creating a virtual cycle of innovation as we unveil the offerings from our upgradeable technology platform in the months and years to come.”

As Percept emerges from stealth mode since its founding in 2013 – with a deep patent portfolio and go-to-market plan in billion-dollar markets – the MiWear Pro™ is already transforming the health and quality of life for early users.

“Our patients are saying that it is changing their lives,” said Dr. Dorothy Hitchmoth, a Percept optometrist advisor. “We have patients who suffer from chronic headaches, anxiety, have trouble sleeping, or maybe just feel the effects of long hours in front of a computer. Now they sit in our office and tell us about the change; it is life-altering for them.”

A recent MiWear Pro™ patient stated: “It was a life changer for me… My head felt so clear and good. I felt like I could dance. I just felt so good, and I haven’t felt that way in years and years.”

A companion Percept Health™ app for MiWear™ will be distributed free in the coming months for MiWear™ purchasers.

Executives in the vision care field will get a glimpse of this life-affirming technology and the Percept innovation roadmap when McGrann presents the introduction to Percept Corporation at the Vision Monday Leadership Summit this Wednesday, March 15th in New York City, where Percept is a Platinum Sponsor along with Essilor-Luxottica, and VSP at the VM Summit (https://www.visionmonday.com/vm- events/vm-summit) event.

Contact

Mike Clinebell

415-518-2506

mike@amfmediagroup.com

For more about Percept, visit www.perceptcorp.com

About Percept Corporation

Percept is a nine-year-old privately held stealth-mode company that is a leader in technology, products, software, and app solutions. Each innovation is designed to improve human perception while increasing performance, productivity, safety, and individualized style. Based in Las Vegas, Percept has staff throughout the United States and Italy, in addition to partners in Europe and Asia. The intellectual property base of Percept includes licenses for over 40 U.S., European, and Chinese patents.

This news release contains forward-looking statements as that term is defined in Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

1. Migraine photophobia originating in cone-driven retinal pathways https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/27190022/