Salisbury, Md., May 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Perdue Farms, the fourth-generation, family-owned, U.S. food and agriculture company, has provided consumers with high-quality, premium protein for over 100 years and today announced the debut of its first-ever custom in-house seasoning: The Farmhouse Blend. Featuring a proprietary blend of herbs and spices, the company’s newest offering is all consumers need to elevate their fresh chicken dishes to a whole new level this grilling season.

As experts in protein, Perdue Farms knows exactly what it takes to make favorites like grilled chicken taste delicious – and that there is no better way to show off one’s cooking skills in the summer than on the grill. The all-in-one blend combines the flavors of roasted garlic and herbs with the savory essence of umami to deepen the flavor and perfectly complement the protein so that no other seasonings are needed to serve up flavorful chicken this summer. Suffice to say, friends and family will have high praise for the grill master.

“At Perdue Farms, we pride ourselves on providing customers with solutions in the kitchen – whether that is in the form of high-quality, premium protein raised with no antibiotics ever, or this new seasoning blend, which was developed fully in-house,” said Chris Perdue, Vice President of Direct-to-Consumer Marketing at Perdue Farms and fourth-generation Perdue family member. “Our Farmhouse Blend Seasoning takes the guessing game out of the perfect combination of spices and herbs to enhance the flavors of fresh chicken and will be a delicious staple for your meals this grilling season.”

Farmhouse Blend Seasoning is available now in 3.25-oz. bottles for $6.99 USD on PerdueFarms.com, alongside items from Perdue’s premium protein portfolio including chicken, beef, and pork, as well as seafood, side dish, and dessert options.

Visit PerdueFarms.com to learn more about The Farmhouse Blend and to explore Perdue Farms’ variety of prepared and frozen offerings.

About Perdue Farms

We’re a fourth-generation, family-owned, U.S. food and agriculture company. Through our belief in responsible food and agriculture, we are empowering consumers, customers, and farmers through trusted choices in products and services.

The premium protein portfolio within our Perdue Foods business, including our flagship PERDUE® brand, Niman Ranch®, Panorama Organic Grass-Fed Meats®, Coleman Natural®, and Yummy®, as well as our pet brands, Spot Farms® and Full Moon®, is available through various channels including retail, foodservice, club stores, and our direct-to-consumer website, PerdueFarms.com.

Perdue AgriBusiness is an international agricultural products and services company.

Now in our company’s second century, our path forward is about getting better, not just bigger. We never use drugs for growth promotion in raising poultry and livestock, and we are actively advancing our animal welfare programs. Our brands are leaders in no-antibiotics-ever chicken, turkey, pork, beef, and lamb, and in USDA-certified organic chicken and beef. Learn more at Corporate.PerdueFarms.com.

