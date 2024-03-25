Fourth-Generation, Family-Owned, U.S. Food and Agricultural Company Recognized by Newsweek for Developing Young Talent

Salisbury, MD, March 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Perdue Farms has been recognized as one of America’s greatest workplaces for job starters in 2024 by Newsweek, the only agricultural company and one of only two Meat, Poultry & Fish companies awarded this distinction. This award is a testament to Perdue Farms’ commitment to providing all its associates a safe, supportive and healthy work environment where they have the chance to learn and grow every day.

“We are immensely proud to receive this recognition from Newsweek and remain steadfast in our commitment to attracting and developing talent, early in their careers,” said Julie Katigan, Chief Human Resources Officer at Perdue Farms. “Our valued associates are our biggest asset and the reason for our success. By continuously fostering a culture that empowers young professionals, we ensure Perdue Farms will thrive well into its second century of business.”

Newsweek’s annual ranking, “America’s Greatest Workplaces for Job Starters,” conducted in partnership with data-intelligence firm, Plant-A, presents a comprehensive listing of organizations excelling in cultivating young talent. The evaluation process incorporates insights from employees with fewer than five years of experience within companies with over 500 employees.

