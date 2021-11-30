Perella Weinberg Partners to Present at the Goldman Sachs 2021 US Financial Services Conference

NEW YORK, Nov. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Perella Weinberg Partners (“PWP”) (NASDAQ:PWP), a leading global independent advisory firm, today announced that Peter Weinberg, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, will present at the Goldman Sachs 2021 US Financial Services Conference on Tuesday, December 7, 2021 at 1:40PM ET.

A live webcast of the conversation will be available to the public on the Investor’s section of PWP’s website at https://investors.pwpartners.com. For those unable to listen to the live webcast, a replay will be available on PWP’s website shortly after the event.

About PWP

Perella Weinberg Partners is a leading global independent advisory firm, providing strategic and financial advice to a broad client base, including corporations, institutions, governments, sovereign wealth funds and private equity investors. The firm offers a wide range of advisory services to clients in the most active industry sectors and global markets. With approximately 600 employees, PWP currently maintains offices in New York, Houston, London, Calgary, Chicago, Denver, Los Angeles, Paris, Munich, and San Francisco. The financial information of PWP herein refers to the business operations of PWP Holdings LP and Subsidiaries.

