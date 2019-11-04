Perfluoropolyether Market to exceed USD 480 Mn by 2025: Global Market Insights, Inc.

The perfluoropolyether market demand from power generation application will witness 2% growth up to 2025 as it helps to improve the efficiency of steam turbine owing to high temperature resistant properties along with increasing demand of gas turbines to cater to growing electricity demand globally.

Selbyville, Delaware, Nov. 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) —

According to a report by GMI, global perfluoropolyether market is slated to cross US$ 480 million by 2025. The PFPE market may witness significant growth from 2019 to 2025 due to increasing utilization of high temperature resistant lubricants in order to main machines and equipment efficiency. Perfluoropolyether lubricants offer exceptional stability, ensure long term lubrication characteristics when used at constant high temperature which makes them suitable for bearings, slides, bushes and heavy duty, high temperature grease applications, thereby showing favorable circumstances for PFPE market growth.

Electrical & electronics sector to remain key application accentuating perfluoropolyether market share

Electrical & electronics segment is anticipated to remain one of the key application avenues in the perfluoropolyether market during the forecast period. The electrical & electronics sector is majorly driven by the increasing adoption of home appliances and other consumer electronics, which will in turn foster utilization of thermally and chemically stable lubricants.

Request for a sample of this research report @ https://www.gminsights.com/request-sample/detail/1625

Robotic arms, linear slides, and platforms used in vacuum chambers need a lubricant with low volatility in order to ensure curtail outgassing and long component life. PFPE’s low volatility offers life enhancements in semiconductor equipment. Rapid technological advancements including artificial intelligence will drive semiconductors demand thereby boosting perfluoropolyether utilization in electrical and electronics industry.

PFPE lubricants exhibit good electrical and thermal insulation properties owing to which they find strong demand for lubricating vacuum pumps, water pumps and mechanical components such as bearings, chains, gearboxes used in numerous electrical appliances. Rising urbanization trends along with changing consumer lifestyle will encourage adoption of home appliances, driving the perfluoropolyether market share.

PFPE lubricants are also deployed across the power generation sector as it helps improving the turbine efficiency by lubricating several components involved in the process, owing to their temperature resistant properties. Gas turbines are increasingly implemented for power generation pertaining to stringent regulations to curb carbon releases from the coal fired power plants, further supporting PFPE usage in power generation sector.

Browse key industry insights spread across 220 pages with 230 market data tables and 41 figures & charts from the report, “Perfluoropolyether Market Share & Forecast, 2019 – 2025” in detail along with the table of contents:

https://www.gminsights.com/industry-analysis/perfluoropolyether-market

Europe remains lucrative market for PFPE utilization

Europe is likely to emerge as a lucrative market for perfluoropolyether lubricants from 2019 to the end of 2025. The growth can be attributed to the proliferation of the automotive industry. PFPE oils and greases are indispensably used by the automobile manufacturers to ensure smooth drive and minimized rattles and squeaks in the vehicles.

In addition, the product offers high dielectric coefficient and good thermal conductivity which helps the battery sustain extreme temperatures from sitting nearer to an engine. Increasing shift toward hybrid and all electric vehicles pertaining to the deteriorating air quality and depleting fossil fuel reserves may foster the need of advanced lubricants, thus accelerating perfluoropolyether market demand.

European Union car manufacturers are anticipated to launch more than 214 electric car models by 2021 which should propel the industry growth. As per reliable reports, Europe perfluoropolyether lubricant market secured a revenue share of over USD 95 million in 2018 and is further expected to continue traversing alongside a growth graph through 2025.

Make an inquiry for purchasing this report @ https://www.gminsights.com/inquiry-before-buying/1625





Partial chapters from report table of contents (toc):



Chapter 2 Executive Summary

2.1 Perfluoropolyether industry 360-degree synopsis, 2014 – 2025

2.1.1 Regional trends

2.1.2 Product trends

2.1.3 Type trends

2.1.4 End-use trends

Chapter 3 Perfluoropolyether Market Industry Insights

3.1 Industry segmentation

3.2 Industry landscape, 2014 – 2025

3.3 Industry ecosystem analysis

3.3.1 Vendor Matrix

3.3.2 Distribution channel analysis

3.3.2.1 Collaborations/Partnerships

3.3.2.2 Distributors

3.4 Technology Landscape

3.4.1 Photocatalytic Polymerization

3.4.2 Anionic Catalytic Polymerization

3.5 Regulatory landscape

3.5.1 Europe

3.5.1.1 Regulation (EC) No 1935/2004

3.6 Pricing analysis

3.6.1 PFPE-Y

3.6.2 PFPE-K

3.6.3 PFPE-D

3.6.4 PFPE-M

3.6.5 PFPE-Z

3.6.6 Cost structure analysis, 2018

3.6.6.1 Component and material cost

3.6.6.2 Technology and equipment cost

3.6.6.3 Manufacturing and labor cost

3.6.6.4 Others

3.7 Global lubricants market outlook

3.7.1 Current trends

3.7.2 Regional per-capita lubricants demand

3.7.3 Top 20 lubricants consuming countries

3.7.4 Challenges and market impact

3.8 Overview of lubricants used for space applications

3.9 Industry impact forces

3.9.1 Growth drivers

3.9.1.1 North America

3.9.1.1.1 Robust growth in the aerospace and defense sector

3.9.1.2 Europe

3.9.1.2.1 Growing demand for fuel-efficient vehicles

3.9.1.3 Asia Pacific

3.9.1.3.1 Rise in demand for smart electronics

3.9.1 Industry pitfalls & challenges

3.9.1.13.13 Competitivehave enabled the development of new alternatives

3.10 Innovation & sustainability

3.11 Growth potential analysis, 2018

3.11.1 Emerging business model

3.11.1.1 New product launch

3.11.1.2 Acquisition

3.12 Porter’s analysis

3.13 Competitive landscape, 2018

3.13.1 Company market share analysis, 2018

3.13.2 Top 5 players overview

3.13.3 Strategy dashboard

3.14 PESTLE analysis

3.15 Features and Limitations

3.15.1 Features

3.15.2 Limitations





Browse Related Reports:

Conductive Polymers Market Size By Conduction Mechanism (Conducting Polymer Composites [Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene {ABS}, Polycarbonate {PC}, Polyvinyl Chloride {PVC}, Polypropylene {PP}, Nylon]), Inherently Conductive Polymers [Polyaniline {PANI}, Polypyrrole {PPy}, Polyphenylene vinylenes {PPV}, Poly(3,4-ethylenedioxythiophene) polystyrene sulfonate {PEDOT}]), By Application (Anti-static packaging & coating, Capacitors, Actuators & Sensors, Batteries, Solar cells, Electroluminescence, Printed Circuit Board),Industry Analysis Report, Regional Outlook (U.S., Canada, Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, Russia, China, India, Japan, Indonesia, Malaysia, South Korea, Australia, Brazil, Mexico, Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa, Kuwait), Growth Potential, Price Trends, Competitive Market Share & Forecast, 2019 – 2025

https://www.gminsights.com/industry-analysis/conductive-polymers-market





About Global Market Insights

Global Market Insights, Inc., headquartered in Delaware, U.S., is a global market research and consulting service provider; offering syndicated and custom research reports along with growth consulting services. Our business intelligence and industry research reports offer clients with penetrative insights and actionable market data specially designed and presented to aid strategic decision making. These exhaustive reports are designed via a proprietary research methodology and are available for key industries such as chemicals, advanced materials, technology, renewable energy and biotechnology.

CONTACT: Contact Us: Arun Hegde Corporate Sales, USA Global Market Insights, Inc. Phone: 1-302-846-7766 Toll Free: 1-888-689-0688 Email: [email protected]