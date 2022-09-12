Performance Films and Coatings International Appointed Exclusive Worldwide Distributor of CoolVu® Window Film Products

Breaking News
MARIETTA, Ga., Sept. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — FutureVu Brands Inc. and Coating Solutions Group LLC invest in a new joint venture company, creating Performance Films and Coatings International LLC (PFCI), a full-service window film supplier and distributor, focusing on value-add window film products and specialty coatings serving the architectural and automotive segments. PFCI will be the exclusive worldwide distributor of CoolVu Automotive and Architectural Films and will bring additional products and brands to the customer base, addressing solutions for safety, security, anti-graffiti, surface protection, and automotive coatings. CoolVu architectural products in the Domestic USA and Canada will continue to be served direct via the exclusive CoolVu Franchise distribution partner LongVu Wholesale (LVW).

Under the leadership of Managing Director Lawrence Constantin, PFCI will develop and support national and regional distribution partners as its primary growth engine. Operations of the new entity will begin in September 2022. “Lawrence and I are excited about this new business venture which will allow us to serve a global market with a first-in-class portfolio of CoolVu film solutions,” said Jeff Franson, CEO FutureVu Brands, Inc.

About FutureVu Brands 

FutureVu Brands is the parent company of Window Film Depot, Impact Security, LongVu Wholesale (LVW) and CoolVu Franchising Concepts founded by Jeff Franson. FutureVu Brands is one of the country’s largest and most respected companies in the glass and glazing aftermarket industry. With offices nationwide and a team of dedicated managers, FutureVu is positioned to continue to be one of America’s premier one-stop solution providers for glass enhancement needs. 

About Coating Solutions Group 

Founded in 2018 by Lawrence Constantin, former Saint-Gobain Solar Gard executive, Coating Solutions Group focuses on industrial and retail coatings, product development, board advisory and M&A consultancy. 

About CoolVu 

CoolVu Auto Spa and CoolVu Glass and Surface Solutions for architectural applications include a complete range of value-add products from transitional window films to material surface finishes. Products in the Domestic USA and Canada are served direct via the exclusive CoolVu Franchise distribution partner LVW. To learn more, visit www.coolvu.com.

Media Contact:

Alice Dickerson

Division 08 Marketing, LLC.

alice@division08marketing.com

