Performance & Recovery Lotion Clinical Trial Peer Reviewed and Presented at ACSM Conference

Thousand Oaks, CA, June 05, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Topical Edge is pleased to announce the clinical trial studying the effects of Performance & Recovery Lotion in athletes’ performance was presented at the American College of Sports Medicine (ACSM) Conference on Friday, June 1st. The annual ACSM Conference is the premier conference for everything Sports Medicine-related. Additionally, two abstracts will be published in the peer-reviewed journal Medicine and Science in Sports and Exercise (MSSE), volume 50:5 supplement.

The trial performed by Mark Kern PhD, RD at San Diego State’s Exercise & Nutritional Sciences Department had 20 elite cyclists undergo a series of tests over four visits to determine the impacts of sodium bicarbonate in a transdermal delivery system on exercise performance and Delayed Muscle Onset Soreness (DOMS). In the study, PR Lotion was shown to provide significant changes in athletes’ physiology. The trial white paper can be viewed here.

Results of the trial concluded that PR Lotion aids with:

1. Faster recovery: From the first day to the second day following a series of short, intense efforts, subjects using PR Lotion experienced a 53.5% reduction in DOMS versus a continued rise in pain of 34.3% with control (p=0.007).

2. Less taxing effort: Heart rate was 3 beats per minute (1.6%) lower versus control immediately after a 5-minute time trial of short, intense effort (p=0.031). The workload in the time trial was consistent across PR Lotion and control at 98 kJ. Heart rate was 3.1% lower and rate of perceived exertion was 2.6% lower measured 15 minutes into a 1-hour time trial (p=0.004, p=0.054). Lactate threshold and peak power in the 30-second sprint, and average watts and total work done in the 1-hour time trial all directionally favored PR Lotion over control.

3. Robust buffering: Blood lactate was 11% higher for subjects using PR Lotion when compared to control by the end of the series of high-intensity tests.

Presentation of these trial results at the ACSM Conference is further validation of the findings and rigorous testing protocol that was followed. PR Lotion has proven to be a new way to supplement sodium bicarbonate without the side-effects of oral use.

About Topical Edge

Topical Edge is located in Thousand Oaks, California, and the maker of Performance & Recovery Lotion. PR Lotion is the first and only product proven to effectively supplement sodium bicarbonate in the muscle and blood without gastrointestinal side effects. It is a topical analgesic that combines menthol, sodium bicarbonate, and a patented groundbreaking drug delivery technology, proven to deliver molecules through the skin. This technology delivers sodium bicarbonate to where it is needed most while bypassing the stomach. PR Lotion is certified free of banned substances and using it is as easy as applying a lotion before you work out. Partners include USA Cycling, Rally Pro Cycling, Impact Basketball, in addition to world champion runners and triathletes.