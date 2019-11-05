Performant Financial Corporation to Report Third Quarter 2019 Earnings on November 12, 2019

Breaking News
LIVERMORE, Calif., Nov. 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Performant Financial Corporation (Nasdaq:PFMT), a provider of technology-enabled recovery and related analytics services, will report its third quarter 2019 results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 12, 2019. The company will also hold a conference call to discuss results at 5:00 pm (Eastern Time) that day.

The conference call can be accessed by dialing 877-705-6003 (domestic) or 201-493-6725 (international). A replay will be available approximately three hours after the call, through November 19, 2019 accessible by dialing 844-512-2921 (domestic), or 412-317-6671 (international). The passcode for the replay is 13696200.

The company will also host a live webcast of its conference call which may be accessed on the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at investors.performantcorp.com.  A replay will be available on the website immediately following the call.

About Performant Financial Corporation                                                       

Performant Financial Corporation is a leading provider of technology-enabled recovery and related analytics services. The Company’s services help identify and recover delinquent or defaulted assets and improper payments for various government, healthcare and financial services markets in the United States. The Company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Livermore, California.  To learn more about Performant Financial, please visit http://performantcorp.com/

Contact Information:             
Richard Zubek                       
Investor Relations                                  
925-960-4988
[email protected]

