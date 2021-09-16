Breaking News
Perform[cb] Agency Shortlisted Best Performance Marketing Agency by International Performance Marketing Awards

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 17 mins ago

Premium affiliate marketing agency Perform[cb] Agency has been shortlisted by PerformanceIN’s International Performance Marketing Awards for Best Performance Marketing Agency 2021.

SARASOTA, Fla., Sept. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Perform[cb] Agency, a full-service affiliate management agency, announced today that it has been shortlisted for Best Performance Marketing Agency 2021 by the International Performance Marketing Awards.

Hosted by PerformanceIN, a leading online media company and global publication for performance marketing news, the International Performance Marketing Awards recognizes industry-leading performance marketers, including advertisers, publishers, agencies, networks, and technology providers from around the world. Finalists will be announced during the live awards ceremony in London on October 18, 2021. 

Perform[cb] Agency is unlike any other performance marketing agency in the affiliate space, working as an extension of its clients’ internal teams to drive incremental sales and increase ROI. On average, the Agency team has grown new client sales by 289% within the first year. With more than a decade of experience in the space, Perform[cb] Agency continues to welcome top clients such as Capital One Shopping, Tempur-Pedic, Robinhood, Freshly, ThirdLove, and more. Perform[cb] Agency has extensive knowledge in developing strategies that are scalable and customizable to fit clients specific business needs. Having experienced exponential growth, more than doubling in size over the past year, it’s clear that the only direction is up for Perform[cb] Agency. 

“Perform[cb] Agency is thrilled to have been shortlisted for Best Performance Marketing Agency by the annual International Performance Marketing Awards. Having been part of Perform[cb] Agency for almost seven years, it’s been incredibly exciting to watch the team expand the portfolio of well-known, and even some up-and-coming, brands that entrust their affiliate program management to us. Our people make us who we are and create the results that our clients have come to expect from us. I’m excited for the future of Perform[cb] Agency, and while we look forward to the announcement in October, we already know this team is comprised of winners,” said Abby Campbell, Vice President of Agency. 

About Perform[cb] Agency

Founded in 2014 as IgniteOPM, acquired by Clickbooth in 2017, and rebranded in 2020, Perform[cb] Agency is uniquely positioned to lead the performance marketing agency space based on team experience, brand standards, platform-agnostic capabilities, and data-driven strategies. Committed to working as an extension of its client’s internal marketing team to ensure their success, Perform[cb] Agency offers diverse strategies that are scalable and customizable to fit specific business needs. Services include affiliate program management, paid media partnerships, curated affiliate recruitment, full compliance and brand safety, custom reporting, and more. The Agency team helps brands along every step of the way, from launching a new app to growing an established e-commerce brand’s affiliate program. For more information, visit performcb.com/agency/

About PerformanceIN

PerformanceIN is the leading source of news, insights and events for the performance marketing community. PerformanceIN is a global publication dedicated to bringing together the ever-evolving performance marketing community whilst facilitating industry debate and rewarding innovation, creativity and success.

Press Contact: 
Ami DeWille, Vice President of Marketing
[email protected] 

This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

