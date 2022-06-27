Perform[cb] Announces New Agency Leadership, Names Craig McGlynn Managing Director, EVP of Agency

Breaking News
Leading affiliate management agency, Perform[cb], appoints Craig McGlynn as new Managing Director, Executive Vice President of Agency.

SARASOTA, Fla., June 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Leading provider of outcome-based marketing services, Perform[cb], recently named Craig McGlynn as the newest Managing Director and Executive Vice President of Agency, along with additional leadership promotions. Perform[cb] serves clients in two primary ways – through their agency services division and through their omnichannel media execution division (aka Performance Network). In his role as Managing Director and EVP of Agency, Craig will continue delivering premium affiliate program management to leading brands across the world. 

Craig McGlynn began his tenure at Perform[cb] in September 2021 as Vice President of Agency Sales, overseeing the Agency sales team. Craig joined Perform[cb] with a distinguished decade-long history of affiliate experience, including Head of Publishers for the Amazon Associates program, VP of Advertisers at Viglink (now Sovrn), and leading teams on both the publisher and agency side of the affiliate industry. Further, Craig has led a council at the Performance Marketing Association (PMA) and contributed significant thought leadership to the industry. 

“From the moment I met Craig, I’ve been impressed with his experience and passion for the industry. He’s seen the inside of countless programs over his career and is constantly thinking about the next horizon for affiliates, ambassadors, influencers, and partnerships. Positioning him at the helm of the Agency was a natural progression given his strengths in leadership and expertise in all aspects of the industry,” says CEO of Perform[cb], Erin Cigich. “He brings a wealth of knowledge to the table and is working with his leadership team to foster a culture of curiosity and accountability.”

Since stepping into the lead role last month, McGlynn has been focused on building out the Agency leadership team and helping them to fully transition into their new roles. Fellow leaders joining Craig across the Perform[cb] Agency team include: 

  • Angie Stockman, Vice President of Client Services – promoted from Director of Accounts
  • Mandi Pinar, Director of Accounts – joined Perform[cb] in June 2022
  • Quin Talaric, Director of Operations – promoted from Program Manager

“I’m excited to lead Perform[cb]‘s Agency team with these other talented industry leaders by my side. Our people make us who we are. We’re a scrappy and productive group that thrives on creating growth for our clients,” says Craig McGlynn, Managing Director and EVP of Agency. “The future of this company is bright, and I’m looking forward to seeing what we can accomplish together, for both our clients and our team members.” 

About Perform[cb]

Recognized as the #1 Performance Network Worldwide since 2015 and an award-winning Affiliate Management Agency, Perform[cb] is a distinguished leader within the outcome-based marketing industry. A provider of online marketing services, Perform[cb] has spent over two decades innovating the best technology, curating the best partners, and developing the best talent all so that brands can acquire real customers on an outcome-based model safer, smarter, and at massive scale. 

Founded as Clickbooth in 2002, Perform[cb] experienced exponential organic growth, allowing the company to complete a series of strategic acquisitions; each providing unique performance-based solutions for modern marketers and affiliate partners. Powered by PerformLEAP, their robust end-to-end marketplace platform, and protected by PerformSHIELD, their proprietary anti-fraud software, Perform[cb]‘s “Think Bigger” vision is of a future in which all marketers are empowered to maximize the ROI of their advertising dollars by paying only for real outcomes. For more information, visit performcb.com.  

Press Contact:

Ami DeWille
Vice President of Marketing
ami@performcb.com 

