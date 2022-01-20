Perform[cb] Named #1 CPA Network Worldwide for Sixth Consecutive Year

Premier performance marketplace, Perform[cb], announces they have been named the #1 CPA Network Worldwide for the sixth consecutive year by mThink’s annual Blue Book survey.

SARASOTA, Fla., Jan. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Perform[cb], a powerhouse in the performance marketing industry, has been named the #1 CPA Network Worldwide for the sixth consecutive year by mThink’s annual Blue Book survey. Recognized for its pay-per-results business model, vertical-specific expertise, and patented technology, Perform[cb] continues to lead the affiliate marketing space.

This recognition is based on the annual survey conducted by mThink, publisher of the Revenue + Performance Blue Book, in which feedback is gathered from more than 25,000 marketers and affiliate partners across the world. Best known for its work with marketers, affiliates, networks, and agencies within the affiliate marketing space, the Blue Book is an industry leader and authoritative resource on all aspects of cost-per-action marketing.

“Our team is truly honored to have been named the #1 CPA Network Worldwide for the sixth consecutive year. After six years, the importance of this award has not diminished in the least. We know that this recognition is a direct indication of how our clients, affiliate partners, and the industry at large view our team and our capabilities, and we could not be more grateful. While we’d all hoped that 2021 would find its way back to ‘normal’, the year presented its own set of unique challenges. Even so, 2021 was a momentous year for Perform[cb]. From the launch of our new mobile app and campaign tracking optimizations, to increasing compliance practices and expansions into top traffic channels, our team has no intention of slowing down in 2022,” says Brad Dobbins, Chief Operating Officer at Perform[cb].

CEO of mThink Digital, Chris Trayhorn, is the pilot behind the Blue Book survey. “It’s no surprise that the competition continues to grow across our annual Blue Book survey year after year. With so many impressive networks driving incredible results and growth in the affiliate channel, it’s always exciting to see what voters and the Blue Ribbon Panel have to say. Perform[cb] continues to take massive, innovative strides for their client’s success and the industry as a whole. Their dedication to providing top-notch technology, account support, and cutting-edge campaign optimizations for their marketers and affiliate partners is what continues to set Perform[cb] apart from the rest.”

Being the largest research survey in the performance marketing industry, the Blue Book survey is meant to identify the top 20 CPA networks across the world as rated by marketers, affiliate partners, agencies, and industry experts. The survey takes into account a wide range of factors, including reputation, influence, clientele, popularity, respective traffic data, and scale, as well as expert viewpoints of each network. Additionally, feedback is taken into consideration from the Blue Ribbon Panel, a group of third-party experts in the performance marketing industry. This committee is meant to provide thoughtful input and evaluation that weighs in on determining the final survey results.

About Perform[cb]:

Perform[cb] was founded as Clickbooth in 2002 and grew exponentially through a series of strategic acquisitions; each providing unique performance-based solutions for modern marketers and affiliate partners. Recognized as the #1 Performance Network Worldwide since 2015, Perform[cb] is a distinguished leader within the performance marketing industry. Perform[cb] offers tailored strategies to meet their clients’ specific customer acquisition goals on a pay-per-performance model. With the strictest compliance and brand safety practices in the industry, Perform[cb] operates with integrity and holds themselves and their clients to the highest standards. For more information, visit performcb.com.

About mThinkDigital:

mThinkDigital is a specialist digital marketing company based in San Francisco, focused on media buying, Facebook marketing, direct response, social, and mobile. In addition to publishing its own industry-leading performance marketing magazine, Revenue, the company also produces its annual Blue Book Rankings of major performance marketing networks.

Over the last 20 years, mThinkDigital has created dozens of successful global content marketing and customer acquisition campaigns for companies ranging from billion-dollar goliaths such as Microsoft, Accenture, and Intel, through to local San Francisco coffee stores such as Java Detour.

