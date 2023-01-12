Distinguished leader across the outcome-based marketing industry, Perform[cb], has been named the #1 CPA Network Worldwide for the seventh consecutive year by mThink’s annual Blue Book survey.

Perform[cb] Named #1 CPA Network Perform[cb] Named #1 CPA Network

SARASOTA, Fla., Jan. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Perform[cb], the leader in outcome-based marketing (OBM), has been awarded the title of #1 CPA Network Worldwide for the seventh consecutive year in mThink’s Blue Book survey. Recognized for its Outcome Engine consisting of strategic account management and support, proprietary, cutting-edge technology, affiliate program management services, dedicated 24/7 compliance, and curated partner marketplace, Perform[cb] continues to push the boundaries of digital advertising for its marketers and partners.

The largest research survey in the performance-based marketing industry, the Blue Book survey highlights the top 20 CPA networks across the world as decided on by direct feedback from more than 25,000 marketers, affiliate partners, agencies, and industry experts. The survey takes into account a wide range of components, including industry reputation, thought leadership, clientele, popularity, respective traffic data, tech stack, and scale, as well as expert viewpoints. In addition to votes from the industry at large, objective feedback from the Blue Ribbon Panel, made up of third-party performance marketing experts, is taken into consideration in order to determine the final survey results.

“Perform[cb]‘s recognition as the #1 CPA Network Worldwide for the seventh consecutive year in mThink’s Blue Book survey is a true reflection of our team’s commitment to providing the best technology, compliance, service, and strategy for our marketers and partners,” says Erin Cigich, CEO of Perform[cb]. “Our Outcome Engine, of which our CPA Network is an integral part – takes an omnichannel approach to meet our client’s specific customer acquisition goals. Through the Engine, we have the power to tap into major and emerging digital channels and pull levers that our competitors simply don’t have. It’s humbling to have been recognized again, but we have no intention of slowing down, and I’m excited for what we have planned in the coming year.”

“The performance marketing industry is increasingly competitive, yet Perform[cb] has maintained its position as an industry leader in the latest Blue Book survey,” says Chris Trayhorn, CEO of mThink and publisher of the renowned and much-anticipated survey. “A seven-year run as the #1 CPA network worldwide is unprecedented and speaks to their broad support from both advertisers and publisher partners in our voting panel. Their top-notch account support and cutting-edge campaign optimizations are what we see mentioned most often as the drivers of their continued success. No other network receives such high marks across all our metrics, which means that Perform[cb] are worthy winners for 2023.”

About Perform[cb]

Recognized as the #1 Cost Per Acquisition (CPA) Network since 2015, and an award-winning Affiliate Management Agency, Perform[cb] is a distinguished leader within the outcome-based marketing industry. Founded as Clickbooth in 2002, Perform[cb] experienced exponential organic growth, allowing the company to complete a series of strategic acquisitions, each providing unique outcome-based marketing solutions for modern marketers and publisher partners.

The Perform[cb] Outcome Engine is the world’s first full-funnel digital customer generation tool kit for advertisers. Completely reinventing the way advertisers acquire customers, the Outcome Engine integrates a supremely intelligent customer acquisition platform (CAP) with a broad range of expert services and a highly curated marketplace. The solution provides the strategies, data, and insights marketers need to make the quickest, most informed decisions about their advertising budget. By generating “always-on” ROAS, this groundbreaking methodology, underpinned by patented technology, has changed the landscape of digital marketing forever.

Brands like Walmart, LendingTree, FanDuel, and Capital One have leveraged the Outcome Engine to grow their customer base and lifetime value at scale. Through the innovation of the Outcome Engine, they’ve created an environment that puts brand safety and ROAS at the forefront, giving marketers unprecedented transparency and control. Marketers can expect personalized strategy and account support, hundreds of at-their-fingertips features, rich, customizable widgets, and dynamic reporting.

Perform[cb]‘s “Think Bigger” vision is of a future in which all marketers are empowered to maximize the ROI of their advertising dollars by paying only for high-quality customer outcomes.

For more information, visit performcb.com

About mThinkDigital:

mThinkDigital is a specialist digital marketing company based in San Francisco, focused on media buying, Facebook marketing, direct response, social, and mobile. In addition to publishing its own industry-leading performance marketing magazine, Revenue, the company also produces its annual Blue Book Rankings of major performance marketing networks.

Over the last 20 years, mThinkDigital has created dozens of successful global content marketing and customer acquisition campaigns for companies ranging from billion-dollar goliaths such as Microsoft, Accenture, and Intel, through to local San Francisco coffee stores such as Java Detour.

Contact Information:

Ami DeWille

Vice President of Marketing

ami@performcb.com

Related Images

Image 1: Perform[cb] Named #1 CPA Network

Perform[cb] earns title of #1 CPA Network Worldwide for 7th year in a row.

This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment