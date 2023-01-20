Completely reinventing the way marketers acquire customers, Perform[cb]’s proprietary customer acquisition platform’s redesigned dashboard interface delivers an always-on ROAS solution.

SARASOTA, Fla., Jan. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Perform[cb], a leader across the outcome-based marketing (OBM) industry, launches a reimagined marketer user experience within their proprietary customer acquisition platform. Within the interface, marketers can now easily navigate campaign insights, analyze performance data in real-time, and uncover countless opportunities for optimization.

Fully equipped with rich data, new widgets, and detailed visuals right at their fingertips, Perform[cb]‘s revamped dashboard is meant to support marketers with the capabilities necessary to strategically scale customer acquisition. This new interface delivers highly anticipated reporting features, including drill-down reporting, click and conversion granular reporting, and dynamic custom reporting. With additional campaign insights and transparency, unmatched account support, and integrations for effortless functionality, marketers can now tie their ROAS directly into Perform[cb]‘s platform. And all of this has been built onto their already award-winning technology suite, complete with a curated partner marketplace and patented fraud protection.

“Having an in-depth, client-focused tech stack sets Perform[cb] apart from the rest. Our proprietary technology capabilities act as the engine that powers our marketers to acquire customers strategically, safely, and at massive scale – we refer to this as ‘always-on ROAS’,” says Lee Aho, EVP of Marketers. “As we look to the future of PCB, our innovative Outcome Engine development team will continue to deliver strategic optimizations and data-driven insights to exceed all marketers’ KPIs.”

“One of the biggest advantages of having an in-house platform is the ability to innovate and build custom capabilities as the result of direct client feedback. Revamping our marketer’s dashboard interface has given our product design and development teams the opportunity to think outside the box, bringing never-before-seen widgets, visuals, and reporting insights to life,” says Julie Martin, VP of Product Development. “I cannot wait to see how this technology continues to bring optimizations and success to our marketers’ complex campaigns.”

Perform[cb]‘s proprietary technology platform launched in 2015 and has since grown into the complex vehicle that fuels the company’s Outcome Engine. Built based on direct feedback from marketers and affiliate partners, and with 175K data points analyzed every second, Perform[cb]‘s technology is an always-on solution aligned with every brand’s KPIs.

About Perform[cb]

Recognized as the #1 Performance Network Worldwide since 2015, and an award-winning Affiliate Management Agency, Perform[cb] is a distinguished leader within the outcome-based marketing industry. Founded as Clickbooth in 2002, Perform[cb] experienced exponential organic growth, allowing the company to complete a series of strategic acquisitions, each providing unique outcome-based marketing solutions for modern marketers and publisher partners.

The Perform[cb] Outcome Engine is the world’s first full-funnel digital customer generation tool kit for advertisers. Completely reinventing the way advertisers acquire customers, the Outcome Engine integrates a supremely intelligent customer acquisition platform (CAP) with a broad range of expert services and a highly curated marketplace. The solution provides the strategies, data, and insights marketers need to make the quickest, most informed decisions about their advertising budget. By generating “always-on” ROAS, this groundbreaking methodology, underpinned by patented technology, has changed the landscape of digital marketing forever.

Brands like Walmart, LendingTree, FanDuel, and Capital One have leveraged the Outcome Engine to grow their customer base and lifetime value at scale. Through the innovation of the Outcome Engine, they’ve created an environment that puts brand safety and ROAS at the forefront, giving marketers unprecedented transparency and control. Marketers can expect personalized strategy and account support, multiple at-their-fingertips features, rich, customizable widgets, and dynamic reporting.

Perform[cb]‘s “Think Bigger” vision is of a future in which all marketers are empowered to maximize the ROI of their advertising dollars by paying only for high-quality customer outcomes.

