Perigon takes The Contenders virtual, kicking off TV awards season with record-breaking attendance

EAU CLAIRE, Wis., June 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Perigon ( PerigonLive.com ), a leading online production and webcasting platform, powered Deadline’s The Contenders first virtual showcase on June 20, marking the launch of the entertainment industry’s awards season.

Despite the change of venue, date and time because of world events, The Contenders broke countless records. The event attracted thousands of attendees and lasted nine hours to accommodate TV shows from 22 networks and studios.

The Perigon-powered virtual production featured clips from 44 featured programs, pre-recorded panel discussions, speakers presenting live from multiple locations in the US and Europe, and branded graphics. The platform provided real-time audience segmentation, enabling The Contenders to tailor its message and screen options based on attendee likes.

“The Contenders allowed us to push our platform to new creative frontiers to meet the expectations of the entertainment industry,” said Petro Tsarehardsky, VP of sales and marketing for Perigon. “The event’s success proved that Hollywood not only embraces but is fully invested in virtual productions.”

The Contenders gives members of the Television Academy, SAG-AFTRA, WGA, DGA, PGA, BAFTA, HFPA, the CCA and other key guilds and awards groups the opportunity to screen many of the shows they will be voting on this year. Participants this year were ABC Entertainment, Amazon Prime Video, AMC Networks, Apple TV+, CBS All Access, CBS Television Studios, Comedy Central, Disney+, Disney Television Studios, Fox Entertainment, Freeform, FX, HBO, Hulu, Lifetime, Nat Geo, Netflix, Pop TV, Showtime, Sony Pictures Television, Starz and Wiip.

About Perigon

Perigon is the first and only webcasting solution that combines multifaceted communication with data-driven audience segmentation, allowing you to separately engage with multiple target groups in one singular, powerful event. Perigon transforms traditional webcasting into interactive, branded experiences with lasting impact and value. Beneath the surface, it combines comprehensive existing data with cumulative real-time insight, enabling marketers and communicators to shape the right messages and interactions to the right people at the right time—before, during and after the event. Built by WIN Technology, reflecting its ongoing commitment to innovation in communication, Perigon isn’t just breaking the mold; it’s casting a new one. Experiences that empower business and inspire possibilities. Visit PerigonLive.com .

