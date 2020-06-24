Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / Perigon takes The Contenders virtual, kicking off TV awards season with record-breaking attendance

Perigon takes The Contenders virtual, kicking off TV awards season with record-breaking attendance

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 2 mins ago

EAU CLAIRE, Wis., June 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Perigon (PerigonLive.com), a leading online production and webcasting platform, powered Deadline’s The Contenders first virtual showcase on June 20, marking the launch of the entertainment industry’s awards season.

Despite the change of venue, date and time because of world events, The Contenders broke countless records. The event attracted thousands of attendees and lasted nine hours to accommodate TV shows from 22 networks and studios.

The Perigon-powered virtual production featured clips from 44 featured programs, pre-recorded panel discussions, speakers presenting live from multiple locations in the US and Europe, and branded graphics. The platform provided real-time audience segmentation, enabling The Contenders to tailor its message and screen options based on attendee likes.

“The Contenders allowed us to push our platform to new creative frontiers to meet the expectations of the entertainment industry,” said Petro Tsarehardsky, VP of sales and marketing for Perigon. “The event’s success proved that Hollywood not only embraces but is fully invested in virtual productions.” 

The Contenders gives members of the Television Academy, SAG-AFTRA, WGA, DGA, PGA, BAFTA, HFPA, the CCA and other key guilds and awards groups the opportunity to screen many of the shows they will be voting on this year. Participants this year were ABC Entertainment, Amazon Prime Video, AMC Networks, Apple TV+, CBS All Access, CBS Television Studios, Comedy Central, Disney+, Disney Television Studios, Fox Entertainment, Freeform, FX, HBO, Hulu, Lifetime, Nat Geo, Netflix, Pop TV,  Showtime, Sony Pictures Television, Starz and Wiip.

About Perigon
Perigon is the first and only webcasting solution that combines multifaceted communication with data-driven audience segmentation, allowing you to separately engage with multiple target groups in one singular, powerful event. Perigon transforms traditional webcasting into interactive, branded experiences with lasting impact and value. Beneath the surface, it combines comprehensive existing data with cumulative real-time insight, enabling marketers and communicators to shape the right messages and interactions to the right people at the right time—before, during and after the event. Built by WIN Technology, reflecting its ongoing commitment to innovation in communication, Perigon isn’t just breaking the mold; it’s casting a new one. Experiences that empower business and inspire possibilities. Visit PerigonLive.com.

Contact: Patricia Maldonado
[email protected] 
305-490-8831

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2020, All Rights Reserved.