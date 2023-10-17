Provides Partners with Advanced Security for Remote Work Environments

DENVER, Oct. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Pax8, the leading cloud commerce marketplace, today announced Perimeter 81, a networking and network security leader, is now available on the Pax8 Marketplace. Perimeter 81 delivers managed service providers (MSPs) of various sizes a comprehensive network and web security solution, guaranteeing the security of their clients worldwide through a scalable and user-friendly solution.

“Remote security access isn’t merely a choice; it’s an essential requirement for contemporary businesses,” said Nikki Meyer, Corporate Vice President of Vendor Experience at Pax8. “Pax8 and Perimeter 81’s enduring collaboration is a source of excitement as we welcome their inclusive security protection solution in our marketplace, offering valuable benefits to our partners’ businesses.”

With a primary focus on safeguarding remote work environments, Perimeter 81 empowers MSPs and their clients to liberate themselves from outdated hardware, simplifying the management of their networks and security through a unified cloud-based service. This cutting-edge provider excels in Zero Trust Network Access (ZTNA) and Secure Access Service Edge (SASE), offering MSPs an effortless, cloud-delivered solution for network and security management, enabling businesses to fortify their networks and shield their data globally.

“Perimeter 81 was built with service providers in mind—we understand the unique challenges MSPs face in addressing remote access and internet security. Our goal is to empower every MSP to construct a secure network for themselves and their clients. We do this by providing an easy-to-use and enterprise-grade network security platform, delivered as a Software-as-a-Service offering for service providers. We’re excited to join forces with Pax8, a true leader in the MSP community and a key partner for us. This collaboration not only expands our reach but also reaffirms our dedication to delivering a top-notch network security solution in an ever-evolving threat landscape. Together with Pax8, we’re poised to provide every MSP with the tools they need to thrive in today’s dynamic IT environment,” said Amit Bareket, CEO and Co-founder of Perimeter 81.

Perimeter 81 offers MSPs and their clients the following benefits:

Private Access – ZTNA

Internet Access – SWG

Malware Protection

VPN Alternative

About Pax8

Pax8 is the world’s favorite cloud marketplace for IT professionals to buy, sell, and manage best-in-class technology solutions. Pioneering the future of modern business, Pax8 has cloud-enabled more than 300,000 enterprises through its channel partners and processes one million monthly transactions. Pax8’s award-winning technology enables managed service providers (MSPs) to accelerate growth, increase efficiency, and reduce risk so their businesses can thrive. The innovative company has ranked in the Inc. 5000 for six years in a row. Join the revolution at pax8.com.

About Perimeter 81

Perimeter 81, a Check Point company, is a networking and network security leader that aims to deliver the premier SASE platform in the market. The company provides a robust yet easy-to-use, converged network and network security platform that connects all users, in the office or remote, to all corporate resources located on-prem or in the cloud. It is delivered as an easy-to-manage, cloud-native service all in a unified console. It enables any business to build a secure corporate network over a private global backbone, without any hardware, within minutes. Perimeter 81’s solution is used by more than 3,000 customers worldwide across various industries. Our 300+ partners are among the world’s leading managed service providers. The company has offices in NY, LA, UK, and TLV. Visit www.perimeter81.com

